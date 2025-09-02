Summer's almost over, or at least, it is if you live in the UK. The nights are drawing in, the leaves are turning brown (rather prematurely, it has to be said), and we're all preparing to hunker down for the long slog that is the British winter. See you in eight months, sun!

While that's bad for our tans and probably not much better for our mental wellbeing, it does mean that we'll be spending a lot more time inside, glued to our hi-fi or welded to our favourite headphones. That, inevitably, means lots and lots of listening (and lots of fodder for next months' edition of Now Playing).

Not that August's generally lovely weather stopped us from discovering lots of new test tracks, mind. You can't keep us away from a sound system, with the tunes below giving our test gear a good going over in the warmup to winter. Don't pull a muscle!

Listen to our Now Playing playlist on Tidal

Euro-Country by Cmat

CMAT - EURO-COUNTRY (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

“I think we’re gonna' diе trying, I wish we weren’t this way”.

You might think this lyric seems like something right out of a break-up song, but you would be mistaken. Instead, Euro-Country acts as a yearning to feel connected to one’s homeland and a struggle with identity.

It begins with lyrics in the Irish language, and Cmat has crafted a song that’s part love-letter, part political anthem. It’s hard to pin the genre down as well, with aspects of country, folk and pop emerging as it goes on.

Her wailing vocal performance is incredibly moving, with emotion and rage seeping through every note. As the drums reach their crescendo, for example, Cmat matches this energy with a furious cry that ends with “It was normal building houses that stay empty even now".

Cmat’s full Euro-Country album has just been released, so I’ll be strapping in for some (hopefully) excellent tunes.

Words by Robyn Quick

Won't Be A Thing To Become by Colin Stetson and Sarah Neufeld

Won't Be a Thing to Become - YouTube Watch On

This is a test track that we have used numerous times over the years, but I still can’t quite get a handle on it.

It’s a two-hander between saxophonist Colin Stetson and violinist Sarah Neufeld, and the way each instrument’s distinct tone, timbre and textures remain clear and insightful while also dovetailing into each other when it comes to the rhythmic structure of the piece – is something that is very difficult to get right, even with very capable hi-fi equipment.

What is important is to feel the deep, rich tones of the opening notes and layered subtleties of the strings, and to lose yourself in the otherworldly and slightly unsettling, moody composition.

The instruments should be delivered with a physical and visceral feel through the very best hi-fi, while also having a controlled, agile and dynamically expressive hold over the ebb and flow of the track. It’s a mesmerising tune, and definitely worth repeated plays.

Words by Kashfia Kabir

The Rope by Wunderhorse

Wunderhorse - The Rope (Official Audio) - YouTube Watch On

Indie rock band Wunderhorse has been serving up grungy bangers for a few years now, but I’m ashamed to say that they have snuck under the radar for me until recently.

Formed in 2020, the band saw success with its 2022 album Cub, which contains the visceral track Teal – also worth a listen. Since then, they have supported some of my favourite artists, including Sam Fender and Fontaines D.C.

The group's latest offering, The Rope, leans into the edgy sound that they have established for themselves, though it's balanced out with a catchy guitar riff that cuts through the heavy track to superb effect.

It’s exciting and moves at a decent pace, with lead vocalist Jacob Slater’s lyrics piercing through with a raw and emotive quality that ties this record together perfectly.

Lyrically, The Rope feels fairly heavy. It is introspective and desperate, with the chorus hinging on Slater frantically pleading “don’t let go of the rope”, though that is swiftly followed by a reassuring and almost uplifting sentiment of “and if you’re rolling easy, go steady / You gotta' do what you do to get along”.

That's in keeping with the rest of Wunderhorse’s discography, which can be thematically weighty at times, but I think it solidifies their raw and pragmatic sound.

Play this track through a pair of earbuds or headphones that can balance the roughness without sounding abrasive or unkempt, and you’ll find plenty to like.

Words by Lewis Empson

My Mind Is A Mountain by Deftones

deftones - my mind is a mountain [official music video] - YouTube Watch On

Has it really been five years since Deftones released their last album? It sure has. Not only was the recording of Ohms completed during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was released when the infamous ‘Rule of Six’ restrictions were in place in the UK. Crikey, what a strange time that was.

Their 10th album, Private Music, has just been released, marking the longest that the band has ever taken between albums. Perhaps that’s why it sounds so polished – and why it feels like the quintessential Deftones record.

There’s nothing envelope-pushing, genre-bending or style-mutating here. Private Music suggests that the band has done its evolving and has settled on what Deftones is. This is Deftones at their most Deftones-y, and it’s excellent.

This is typified, as you would hope, by album opener My Mind Is A Mountain. Sudden, brutal heaviness; chugging guitar riffs; propulsive percussion; soft, sweeping singing and contrasting, emotionally strained shouting – it’s everything you want from Deftones distilled into a three-minute track, and it sounds lush and dramatic through proper hi-fi.

Words by Tom Parsons

In A Silent Way by Joe Zawinul

In a Silent Way - YouTube Watch On

The jazz enthusiasts among you may be looking at the artist listed here and getting confused.

Though pianist and keyboardist Joe Zawinul is the original composer of In a Silent Way, it was taken by Miles Davis, who is generally considered more famous in mainstream music, and used as the titular track of his 1969 album of the same name.

The catch? Davis thought Zawinul’s original work was a little too complex and chose to simplify the composition and cut entire sections – a move that led Zawinul to re-record the piece with a different band and his original composition a year later.

That’s the version we have here. This gives it a more haunting feeling in my mind, with the beautiful, slow-burning track alternating between modal and diatonic passages built on the E major or A major scale leaving an intentional sense of ambiguity.

On top of this, with a beautifully played soprano sax lead, that is masterfully backed up with a complex keyboard section that intertwines rumbling low and sparkling high parts, it’s a masterclass in composition that demands a decent hi-fi setup to do it true justice.

Words by Alastair Stevenson

Lonely Night in the Park by Bruce Springsteen

Lonely Night In The Park - YouTube Watch On

Bruce Springsteen has been on something of a streak recently, releasing a wealth of music he recorded but, for whatever reason, chose not to release, over his long and storied career.

I’ve always had a soft spot for The Boss, and found a sea of hidden gems in the releases, including Rain in the River, about which I wrote a separate feature.

But his most recent lost track release, Lonely Night Park, is by far my favourite. The wonderfully composed track was released on the 25th of August to help celebrate the 50th anniversary of his iconic Born to Run album.

According to Springsteen the track was “heavily considered” to be included on the album, but for undisclosed reasons didn’t quite make the cut. Listening to the newly released 1975 studio outtake from Springsteen’s Born to Run Record Plant sessions, I honestly can’t understand why it was cut.

Featuring an upbeat, booming backing track expertly delivered by the E Street Band along with Springsteen’s energetic, narrative-led vocals it’s a powerhouse demonstration of everything that made me fall in love with The Boss as a teenager and continue to listen to him over 30 years on.

Whether you're an existing Springsteen fan or newcomer to his work, this track is well worth a listen.

Words by Alastair Stevenson

Jealous Type by Doja Cat

Doja Cat - Jealous Type (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

The complete antithesis to my rocking recommendation above, I have also been listening non-stop to the latest single from pop star/rapper Doja Cat. Jealous Type is a synth-laden dance-pop banger dripping in glittery ’80s disco influence, which appears to be the theme Doja’s upcoming album, Vie.

The funk-inspired bass riff that underpins this track is my favourite part, and it demands a pair of headphones or earbuds that can deliver taut and precise bass to make it truly shine. That strong baseline requires a system that doesn’t stumble where timing is concerned, as the song can easily lose its lustre if your audio gear isn’t striking the beat with precision.

Doja Cat’s sparkling layered vocals glide effortlessly over the densely packed melody, which contrasts said bassline rather nicely. An early section of the track that layers Doja’s lyrics over producer Jack Antonoff’s vocals is a standout, and it sounds particularly good on a pair of headphones that sonically lean on the richer side.

Spatial separation is also a must with this track, as it can otherwise sound ill-defined on a less-talented set of headphones or a middling Bluetooth speaker, ultimately resulting in its slick production being lost within a jumble of digital effects.

Done right, however, this track shines as a modern pop anthem.

Words by Lewis Empson

Mirrors by Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake - Mirrors (Official Audio) - YouTube Watch On

Justin Timberlake might not be the hottest property in music any more – he has rarely been what you might call a 'credible' pop artist (not that kind of pop artist) in the same vein as an Elton John, say, or a Prince Rogers Nelson.

You might think NSYNC were just another generic boyband, or that Timberlake's earlier work was soft R&B fluff watered down for a mainstream audience. You may even think that 2011's Friends with Benefits was a bad movie (you'd be dead wrong on that one, you fool).

Think all of those things if you will, but don't tell me that Mirrors is anything short of a pop masterpiece. The penultimate salvo from 2013's The 20/20 Experience is outrageously well crafted, and when you've got a proper system to give it its due, the track's bold, brassy synths knock you for six before switching to snappy, Jackson-esque verses leading into that anthemic falsetto chorus.

Pop tunes can often be throwaway or breezy affairs, but Mirrors demonstrates that there's nothing wrong with genuinely orchestral bombast amid the more lightweight fluff.

Turn it up loud on a capable setup and the results are utterly breathtaking.

Words by Harry McKerrell

What is Now Playing? Harry McKerrell As a collective, our review team listens to a lot of music. Sometimes we rely on old favourites with which we're familiar, but we are always discovering new tracks – be they fresh releases or just songs we haven't encountered before – that give us key insights into new products we are trying out. We also know that plenty of our readers are on the lookout for new tunes, either to assess the capabilities of a new system or simply to show off the full talents of their established hi-fi set-up. That's why we have come up with our monthly 'Now Playing' playlist, a rundown of everything we've been listening to and loving recently, whether at home with a set of headphones or at work in our fabulous test rooms. Each instalment will bring you a handful of tracks chosen by our reviews team, detailing why we love them and what they bring out of certain products, so even if you're not looking for new tunes to play on your system, we hope you find something you'll love no matter how you choose to listen to it. We're always on the lookout for new music, so drop a comment below to share what you have been listening to!

