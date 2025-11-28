Black Friday headphones deals 2025 (Image credit: Future)

Black Friday, the annual deals extravaganza, is here and has gone straight into overdrive, which means you can take advantage of great savings and, in some cases, the lowest prices on some amazing pairs of headphones.

Whether you want a cheap pair of in-ears for the gym or a more premium pair of noise-cancelling over-ears for your daily commute, this is the page for you.

Retailers like Amazon are awash with headphone deals, but it’s fair to say that a chunk of them aren’t really worth your time or energy, despite how the prices might look. The beauty of this live hub is that it only contains deals that we can really get behind, following our time testing and living with a wide range of headphones.

We might mention a pair or two that you should avoid, but we’ll always counter that with a comparative pair that we would recommend instead.

If you have any questions about any of the deals or products we’re recommending in this hub, jump over to our Black Friday 2025 Live Q&A, where you can chat directly with our experts. Check out the current best hi-fi deals below.