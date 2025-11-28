Live
Black Friday headphones deals live: we search for the best prices on reviewed and rated wired and wireless pairs
We're tracking all the best savings live
Black Friday, the annual deals extravaganza, is here and has gone straight into overdrive, which means you can take advantage of great savings and, in some cases, the lowest prices on some amazing pairs of headphones.
Whether you want a cheap pair of in-ears for the gym or a more premium pair of noise-cancelling over-ears for your daily commute, this is the page for you.
Retailers like Amazon are awash with headphone deals, but it’s fair to say that a chunk of them aren’t really worth your time or energy, despite how the prices might look. The beauty of this live hub is that it only contains deals that we can really get behind, following our time testing and living with a wide range of headphones.
We might mention a pair or two that you should avoid, but we’ll always counter that with a comparative pair that we would recommend instead.
If you have any questions about any of the deals or products we’re recommending in this hub, jump over to our Black Friday 2025 Live Q&A, where you can chat directly with our experts. Check out the current best hi-fi deals below.
LIVE: Latest Updates
Two stunning pairs of B&W headphones are heavily discounted – but which should you pick?
This isn't an easy decision to make: do you pick the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 or Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e? Both five-star wireless over-ears are discounted this Black Friday, with the S2 dropping from £299 to £149 at John Lewis, and the S2e falling from £299 to £196 at John Lewis.
That's a tough choice. The discount for the older S2 is obviously substantially greater, and we suspect that once they're gone, they're gone for good. The S2e boast the same sort of feature set and, let's face it, a pretty similar design to the S2, but they're a step beyond what their de facto predecessors can manage thanks to their entertaining, lush signature. If you value sonic performance, it might be worth paying the extra £50 for the S2e.
The Px7 S2 are nearing the end of their natural lifespan, and as such, their price is collapsing like a shoddily baked wedding cake. Dropping from £299 to £149 represents a drop to half of their original price, but once the Px7 S2 go, we imagine they'll be gone forever.
The Px7 S2e are the updated edition of the S2, although even they have been supplanted by the lines' full sequel, the Px7 S3. Once again, that means that huge savings are there to be had, and while this deal isn't quite as massive as that for the S2, it's a whopping chunk of a superior set of wireless cans.
Seeking a Christmas stocking filler? These super-affordable Sony cans are at their lowest-ever price
We think this could this be the best – and cheapest – Black Friday wireless headphone deal of the year. It's certainly up there, and an absolute Godsend if you're seeking a cheap and cheerful stocking filler to delight anyone from your knee-high nephews up to your hard-to-buy-for aunt.
The Sony WH-CH520 are already our favourite super-budget wireless cans, and now they've plunged in price to just £29 at Amazon, you'll struggle to beat them for value. If you're looking for any cheap headphones to buy right now, these are the ones to get, whether for yourself or for a loved one.
The Sony WH-CH520 are more than worth than their asking price, let alone at this discounted one. With 50 hours of battery life, Bluetooth Multipoint for connecting two devices at once, and a balanced, engaging sound, these Sony cans should be on the list of budget headphone hunters everywhere.