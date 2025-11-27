Sony's Product of the Year-winning XM6 dropped £50 recently, but if you held off buying, your patience has been rewarded. They've now fallen another £50 to £300 at Amazon – their lowest price ever.

That's a full £100 off their RRP, and £29 less than their previous best price. Sony may have just won Black Friday.

Sony WH-1000XM6 Black Friday deal: best price yet

Arguably the best noise-cancelling headphones money can buy, the WH-1000XM6 are amazing all-round performers that tick virtually every box you can think of.

They look stylish, yet subtle and are extremely comfortable to wear for long periods. Add stunning noise-cancelling and a properly foldable design into the equation, and you have the perfect companions for home listening, work use or travelling on your adventures.

Codec support includes SBC, AAC and Sony’s higher-quality LDAC, with compatibility with Bluetooth LE Audio and the increasingly popular Auracast sharing technology also on the menu.

In terms of noise-cancelling, the flagship Sony cans are on top of their game, using six mics on each earcup which work with their adaptive NC optimiser to outstanding effect.

That tech monitors and constantly adapts to outside noise as you’re moving around, resulting in excellent handling of low-frequency and midrange rumbles and allowing you simply to sit back and enjoy your tunes.

Call quality is excellent, too. You’ll have no problem being heard as voices are isolated from background noise extremely well, while even pesky wind noise is cancelled out.

Oh, and did we mention the fact that the XM6 sound sensational, too?

In fact, in our Sony WH-1000XM6 review, we went so far as to say the headphones “deliver the most detailed, dynamic, precise and open sound we’ve heard from a wireless Sony flagship.”

We were blown away by their ability to entertain with any genre of music thrown their way, from rock and pop to classical and hip-hop. They manage to make even rivals like the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones "sound out of their depth” in comparison, and those are five-star cans with a lot to shout about.

Costing just £300 at Amazonis a fantastic price for some truly awesome headphones. Black Friday, we take back all those things we said about you.

