Stop everything! The headphones of the year have dropped another £50 to their lowest price ever
Snap up the Sony XM6 for £300
Sony's Product of the Year-winning XM6 dropped £50 recently, but if you held off buying, your patience has been rewarded. They've now fallen another £50 to £300 at Amazon – their lowest price ever.
That's a full £100 off their RRP, and £29 less than their previous best price. Sony may have just won Black Friday.
Sony WH-1000XM6 Black Friday deal: best price yet
The Sony WH-1000XM6 are the company’s best wireless headphones yet, boasting not only excellent comfort, but great portability, brilliant noise-cancelling skills and stunning sound quality. They only launched a few months ago, so we doubt they will fall lower than this before 2026.
Deal also at Sony
Arguably the best noise-cancelling headphones money can buy, the WH-1000XM6 are amazing all-round performers that tick virtually every box you can think of.
They look stylish, yet subtle and are extremely comfortable to wear for long periods. Add stunning noise-cancelling and a properly foldable design into the equation, and you have the perfect companions for home listening, work use or travelling on your adventures.
Codec support includes SBC, AAC and Sony’s higher-quality LDAC, with compatibility with Bluetooth LE Audio and the increasingly popular Auracast sharing technology also on the menu.
In terms of noise-cancelling, the flagship Sony cans are on top of their game, using six mics on each earcup which work with their adaptive NC optimiser to outstanding effect.
That tech monitors and constantly adapts to outside noise as you’re moving around, resulting in excellent handling of low-frequency and midrange rumbles and allowing you simply to sit back and enjoy your tunes.
Call quality is excellent, too. You’ll have no problem being heard as voices are isolated from background noise extremely well, while even pesky wind noise is cancelled out.
Oh, and did we mention the fact that the XM6 sound sensational, too?
In fact, in our Sony WH-1000XM6 review, we went so far as to say the headphones “deliver the most detailed, dynamic, precise and open sound we’ve heard from a wireless Sony flagship.”
We were blown away by their ability to entertain with any genre of music thrown their way, from rock and pop to classical and hip-hop. They manage to make even rivals like the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones "sound out of their depth” in comparison, and those are five-star cans with a lot to shout about.
Costing just £300 at Amazonis a fantastic price for some truly awesome headphones. Black Friday, we take back all those things we said about you.
MORE:
How to avoid bad hi-fi and home cinema deals this Black Friday – top tips and tricks from our review team
Black Friday home cinema deals live: our experts’ picks of the best savings on TVs, Dolby Atmos soundbar, projectors and more
Black Friday 2025 hi-fi deals live: our audio experts picks of the top savings on speakers, headphones, vinyl and more
Black Friday quick links
- Amazon: browse all of today's best deals
- B&W speakers: save £200
- Bluetooth speaker: 48% off five-star JBL
- Bose QC Ultra Earbuds: save £100
- Bravia 8 TV: save 34% on 55in Sony TV
- Denon AV receiver: save £500
- Dolby Atmos soundbar: down to £299
- ELAC Debut 2: five-star speakers now £199
- Headphones: Sennheiser Momentum 4 now £169
- John Lewis: £500 off LG and Sony OLED TVs
- Richer Sounds: browse Black Friday deals
- Sevenoaks: £150 off Award-winning speakers
- TVs, movies, home cinema: browse the best deals
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
Joe has been writing about tech for 20 years, first on staff at T3 magazine, then in a freelance capacity for Stuff, The Sunday Times Travel Magazine (now defunct), Men's Health, GQ, The Mirror, Trusted Reviews, TechRadar and many more. His specialities include all things mobile, headphones and speakers that he can't justifying spending money on.
- Harry McKerrellSenior staff writer
- Andy Madden
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.