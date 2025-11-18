Black Friday is a tricky beast, especially for audio and home cinema fans. The event has evolved from a frenzied day when people descended on physical stores and committed crimes against humanity to grab one of the limited number of electronics on sale, into a whole month-long, largely digital, sales bonanza.

Everything from knowing when the event has actually started, to which products to keep an eye on, has become incredibly difficult – unless, like our team, you’re glued to your desk tracking prices, as a result.

Adding to the confusion, stores also aren’t always very transparent with prices and what they’re pitching as a “deal”. We’ve seen plenty of retailers pushing products with claimed huge discounts that we have seen selling for less mere weeks ago.

And while marketers may be happy feeding the capitalist machine, helping make sure the 21st Century’s Bourgeois class remains living in the manner to which it has become accustomed, as AV journalists and experts firmly on the side of the workers (shoppers) we’re not.

Which is why, as seasoned veterans of multiple Black Friday events, we bring you this survival guide to make sure hi-fi and home cinema fans pull the trigger only on those products that are worth their hard-earned money.

You don’t NEED to buy something You don’t NEED to buy something Alastair Stevenson Editor in chief

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

One of the biggest mistakes I see many of my friends make during Black Friday is to go in with an, “I need to buy something,” attitude. This is usually because they have been waiting all year to pull the trigger on a specific purchase. But, whether it’s a TV, turntable or something else, the attitude is a mistake. Just because it’s Black Friday and cheap doesn’t mean it’s worth your time or money.

Affordable turntables are a good example. Every Black Friday I see a sea of deals flood Amazon’s vinyl section for cheap turntable systems – the sort of products we frequently award two stars. Meanwhile, the one we recommend all year round, the five-star Pro-ject Primary E, belligerently refuses to go down more than a few bucks, even during Black Friday.

Our buying advice, though, doesn’t change. Even if the decks on deal are cheaper and claim to have equivalent RRPs at full price, the Pro-Ject is the best budget turntable we have tested and remains our recommendation.

If you can’t afford it now, you’ll almost certainly be better off saving up for a while and buying one over one of the no-name options flooding Amazon. So my advice is simple: don’t be afraid to walk away from Amazon’s homepage and wait until you can afford the thing you actually want.

Prices might be tempting, but always put your system first Prices might be tempting, but always put your system first Andy Madden Deputy editor

(Image credit: NAD)

When you’re looking to make a new addition to any hi-fi (or home cinema) system during Black Friday, don’t forgo balance in favour of a bargain.

You still need to make sure what you buy will complement your set-up and pull in the same direction, not work against it. We talk a lot about system matching, and this should still apply, even when you’re trawling through all those potential savings.

Hopefully, our reviews give you a feeling of the sonic characteristics of a product and the flavour of sound you can expect; but there’s no substitute for getting it in your own system and listening for yourself. To this end, don’t be afraid to send anything back if you’re not completely happy with how it’s making your system sound.

I would also look on Black Friday as a way to potentially get one foot on the upgrade ladder. Instead of making a sideways step, use it as an opportunity to make a tactical purchase with one eye on the future.

Be discerning, but not too fussy – especially with TVs Be discerning, but not too fussy – especially with TVs Tom Parsons TV and AV editor

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix (Our Great National Parks))

It makes all kinds of sense to make a shortlist of products you’re hunting for on Black Friday – but make sure it isn’t a list of one.

You may have identified the ‘perfect’ component; but if it isn’t discounted and an also-excellent rival is, that rival shouldn’t be ruled out.

This is especially good advice (if I do say so myself) when looking at TVs – particularly premium models. The quality is so high here, and the performance margins so fine, that price should absolutely be the deciding factor.

For example, while the Sony Bravia 8 II is my favourite TV of 2025 and the model I recommend aiming for during Black Friday 2025, if the Samsung S95F, Panasonic Z95B or LG G5 become available for a couple of hundred less, I wouldn’t hesitate to go for one of those instead.

Don’t ignore older products, or ones that didn’t get five stars Don’t ignore older products, or ones that didn’t get five stars Kashfia Kabir Hi-fi and audio editor

(Image credit: Naim)

It can be easy to focus on new products or ones with five-star ratings when looking for a Black Friday deal. We often find, however, that some of the biggest savings and lowest prices are on previous generations, or on products that have been around for a while. That doesn’t mean that they’re old old. Unlike TVs and wireless earbuds, the world of hi-fi moves at a slower pace, which means there is oftern a good few years’ gap between generations.

That means that, even if products such as stereo speakers, turntables and stereo amplifiers are a few years old, they are still perfectly functional. If a product delivered a great performance back in the day, chances are it still sounds pretty good now. It’s why we still flag older speakers from Dali, Q Acoustics and Elac, for instance, as well as products such as the Naim Mu-so 2, Wharfedale Evo 4.4 and the first-generation Arcam Radia amplifiers. They remain great value for their asking price (and even better on a deal price), even if newer successors of these models exist.

Equally, products that got four stars from us shouldn’t be ignored either – especially if they are available for a massive discount. Products such as the Audiolab Omnia and JBL SA550 can have their prices slashed in half, making them significantly better value than before – and certain elements that we may have found wanting at their original, launch price might be forgiven at such heavily discounted prices. As ever, it’s worth shopping around to see who is offering the best price – and read reviews to make sure your new purchase’s performance and specifications match your listening preferences and current system’s needs.

Make sure you’ve done your research and measured your space Make sure you’ve done your research and measured your space Harry McKerrell Senior staff writer

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Black Friday isn’t just about getting a great price on a piece of kit that’s actually worth your while; it’s about checking that what you’re buying fits your specific needs. I covet the large Fyne Audio F502S floorstanders, but there’s no way they’d fit into my modest listening space. I’m a big proponent of the Austrian Audio Hi-X25BT wireless headphones, but I realise that, even on a discount, the stellar Award-winners will be nigh on useless to users who need noise-cancelling capabilities for their busy commute.

If you’re planning on making a purchase this Black Friday, make sure you do a bit of proper research. That can mean checking out our product reviews, best buys and/or advice pages to see if what you’re buying fits your budget, listening space and personal requirements. Something might look outstanding on paper, but if it lacks the proper connectivity or file support, say, that you require, it might end up being as good as useless.

Buy once, measure twice Buy once, measure twice Lewis Empson Senior staff writer

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

There are bound to be some significant savings on some top-notch AV equipment coming in the next few weeks. And one might inspire you to make an impulse purchase on a new OLED TV or 4K projector.

My biggest piece of advice this Black Friday is to make sure what you're buying fits your space; measure up now to avoid a faux pas. This advice comes from experience: not so long ago, I was setting up my 65-inch Sony TV, only to find that my current TV stand wasn’t wide enough; nor was it big enough in width to accommodate my Sennheiser Ambeo Plus soundbar.

After some dicey moves that almost ended in disaster, and having to adjust the stand multiple times, I eventually found a solution – but I spent most of my time wishing I had double-checked the measurements.

If you’ve got your eye on an OLED TV, take a moment to check the manufacturer’s website and find the specifications; most brands include stand dimensions here, which you can compare to your media unit to ensure it fits. If not, there are always third-party stands to consider, which we recommend ordering with the TV so you’re not left waiting to enjoy your new purchase.

This extends into the more hardcore home cinema categories. Looking at a beefy 4K projector such as the Sony Bravia Projector 8? Or perhaps a substantial home cinema amplifier such as the Marantz Cinema 30? Be sure to check that you have ample space to allow for plenty of ventilation to avoid overheating; and make sure that your rack or stand can handle these heavier units.

Furthermore, we recommend taking the measurements of your viewing space to ensure the throw ratio of your desired projector suits your room. Image adjustment tools have improved leaps and bounds in recent years, but there is an upper and lower limit to image scaling – so smaller rooms might not be quite as suitable for some projectors.

Don’t be too set on one specific model Don’t be too set on one specific model Joe Svetlik Contributor

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

It’s tricky enough choosing a new product to buy, so once you’ve made a decision, it can be hard to come back from. But wait. If you’re after a new type of device, I urge you not to get too obsessed with one particular model. You’d be better off seeing what deals are around before pulling the trigger.

If you’re after some sub-£200 wireless earbuds, for example, you are spoiled for choice. Yes, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are our current Award winners, but the Sony WF-1000XM5 are currently around the same price. True the Sonys are older, but they’re still a stellar pair with plenty of features to boot.

And now that the AirPods Pro 3 have launched, the AirPods Pro 2 have fallen in price to clear stock, bringing them under the £200 mark too.

Think about which features you want rather than a brand or model number, read our reviews, and go in with an open mind. And good luck!