Amazon is set to run its latest Big Deal Days sale from tomorrow and we’re hoping for a wealth of home cinema and hi-fi discounts. But before we get into a sales frenzy, let's go over the news and review highlights from last week.

Here to help keep you informed is a fresh entry into our weekly Rewind news digest, where our team of experts detail all the top hi-fi and home cinema stories you need to know about from the last seven days.

And it was a busy week with our team getting their hands on a premium amplifier, a giant flagship OLED TV, a bargain Dolby Atmos system, and more.

Here’s what you need to know.

Philips' latest flagship OLED is an interesting beast

Philips OLED950

Regular readers will remember we ran a flagship OLED TV shootout as a part of our Awards testing last month. But we were missing one key model – the Philips OLED950.

This wasn’t a snub, it’s just that the brand didn’t have samples available for testing at the time. Happily, Philips invited us to get a first look at the TV at an event last week. And after doing so, you can colour us impressed. It looks like Philips has worked to improve two key issues we’ve had with its past OLED TVs. Head over to our full hands-on review for all the details.

Check out our Philips OLED950 hands-on review

Fiio’s dinky DAC

Fiio Tiny DAC

Fiio launched its descriptively named Tiny DAC last week, promising the palm-sized unit will elevate any phone’s audio quality.

The Tiny is set to retail for just £19.99/$19.99 and is built on a DSP chip that enables 10-band parametric EQ adjustment via the Fiio Control app or web interface.

It’s also blissfully easy to setup, simply requiring you to plug it into any phone, tablet or laptop’s USB C port, after which it’ll work to improve audio quality, facilitating PCM audio up to 384kHz/32-bit and DSD256 decoding.

Read the full story: Fiio's aptly-named Tiny DAC brings hi-res sound to your phone, for a very affordable price

There’s a lot to love about the Dali Kupid

Dali Kupid

We’ve championed the need for more small, affordable, great sounding hi-fi for quite some time, which is why we were delighted to see Dali deliver exactly that with its new Kupid standmount speakers.

The tiny speakers cost a modest, by hi-fi standards, £299 ($600/AU$599) but proved capable of delivering a surprisingly accomplished, room-filling sound.

We were happy to award them a five-star rating and this glowing verdict: “A great choice for small, modern music systems, the entertaining Dali Kupid speakers will win over many hearts.”

Read of full Dali Kupid review

We may have finally found a good, cheap Dolby Atmos soundbar system

Dolby Atmos soundbar system

Awards testing is a busy time for our team, requiring us to test a host of new products versus our current champions, not to mention any five-star products we've tested throughout the year.

The Best Buy winners will be announced in a couple of weeks but we couldn't resist sharing one of the diamonds we've uncovered. We've been listening to what might be one of the first really good, affordable Dolby Atmos soundbar systems, and it came from a somewhat unlikely source...

Read the full story: The home cinema bargain of the year? This Dolby Atmos soundbar system could be a winner

We checked out Moon’s high-end streaming amplifier

Moon 371

Last week our global technical editor, Ketan Bharadia, jetted off to Canada to have a chat with high-end hi-fi outfit Moon Audio.

As well as having a chinwag with Dominique Poupart, Moon's product director, he also had a chance to have a look and listen to its latest streaming amplifier, the Moon 371.

Check out our Moon 371 hands-on preview

