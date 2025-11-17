Happy Monday and welcome to another entry to our weekly Rewind hi-fi and home cinema news digest.

And what a busy week it was! In case you missed it, there were a few big events, chief of which was our uber-exclusive What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025 ceremony.

At it the industry movers and shakers, as well as our team of experts, donned their glad rags and celebrated this year’s top products at a black tie event.

But, while that, of course, was the biggest news, there were a few other big developments.

Here’s what you need to know.

We revealed our Product of the Year winners

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

As well as being the mother of all knees-up, our team of experts revealed the Product of the Year winners at the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025 ceremony.

Spread across 24 categories each winner was chosen from the Best Buy winners we revealed in October.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

To secure victory it had to come out on top in a gruelling hi-fi and home cinema showdown, where we ran every contender for the crown against one another in our dedicated viewing and listening rooms.

Find out which products secured What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025 Product of the Year trophies here

We reviewed a giant TCL TV

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix, Our Living World)

Last week we finished reviewing the 85-inch TCL C8K. That’s a big deal for a couple of reasons. First because it’s physically really big. Second, because its a sibling to the 65-inch C8K which we gave a five-star rating earlier this year.

Does it continue TCL’s 2025 hot streak in the TV market? Not quite. While we found plenty to like about the set, with it offering outstanding levels of brightness and contrast, some backlight issues and loss of saturation during bright scenes earned it a four, not five-star rating.

That’s why if you want a giant TV we’d still recommend the 98-inch TCL C7K over it, especially from a value for money perspective.

Read our full TCL C8K (85C8K) review

Bang & Olufsen has new premium speakers

(Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

Following on from its birthday celebration mere weeks ago, Danish lifestyle and audio brand Bang & Olufsen unveiled a centennial version of its Beolab 90 flagship speakers.

Named the 'Beolab 90 Titan Edition, the speakers retain the original’s striking design, which shows off the firm’s metal working skills to full effect, but have had the outer housing removed, letting you see quite how many drivers have been packed into the chassis.

There’s 18 in total, which have been intentionally positioned to deliver a 360 audio experience, according to the firm. Sadly, there’s currently no word on price or availability, but considering the firm’s pedigree we’re expecting them to cost a pretty penny.

Read the full story: Bang & Olufsen celebrates 100 years by reimagining its flagship loudspeakers – and that's just the tip of the iceberg

MORE:

These are the best floorstanding speakers we’ve tested

We rank the best Mini LED TVs money can buy

Check out all our early Black Friday recommended deals