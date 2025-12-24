LG is gearing up for an exciting 2026 following a successful batch of product launches in 2025.

It kicked off the year with a bang by delivering two five-star TVs, those being the G5 and C5. The former utilised the latest RGB Tandem OLED display to deliver eye-searing brightness levels, whereas the latter stuck to WOLED and refined that Award-winning formula to regain its title as the OLED TV.

We reviewed the C5 in multiple sizes, bestowing all of the versions we tested with five-star reviews. It even took home no less than three What Hi-Fi? Awards, and we deemed it to be "the best TV for most people" upon our review of the 55-inch model.

LG also regained ground in areas it's struggled with in recent years. The S70TY proved to be a likeable Dolby Atmos soundbar after a slew of sonic duds from the company, and the QNED93 proved that LG can make good TVs that aren't OLEDs; both of these scored four stars.

Enough of looking back, though; we're here to look forward into 2026 to see what the company is primed to deliver next.

Thanks to a couple of early pre-CES 2026 announcements, we already know about two huge announcements from the Korean tech giant, and we're fairly sure we can fill in the blanks when it comes to its upcoming OLED TVs too...

LG jumps on the RGB Mini LED bandwagon

(Image credit: LG)

LG is the latest TV company to announce a TV that's using the latest RGB Mini LED panel technology, joining peers (or should we say rivals) such as Samsung, Hisense, TCL and Sony. All of those companies either have an RGB Mini LED TV on sale, or are actively working on one to launch in the near future.

For those not in the know, RGB Mini LED is an evolutionary step over QLED Mini LED. It strips out the QLED layer and instead relies on a backlight comprised of tiny individual red, blue and green LEDs. This results in a brighter and more accurate backlight, which will improve blooming and colour volume too.

LG announced its take on the new panel tech, which it's calling RGB Mini LED Evo (in line with its OLED Evo range), and it'll be featured in the upcoming MRGB95 TV.

This super-sized set, which comes in 75, 86 and 100 inch sizes, will feature LG's top-of-the-range Alpha 11 Gen 3 AI Processor, which will reportedly afford it "OLED precision to control each of the RGB LED backlights" according to LG.

Pair that with a colour boosting system that covers 100 per cent of the BT.2020, DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB colour gamuts, and 'Dual Super Upscaling' which utilises two types of AI upscaling simultaneously to deliver sharp details on these huge screens, and LG's most intriguing TV of 2026 suddenly isn't any of its forthcoming OLEDs.

Speaking of OLED...

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix (Drive to Survive))

We can't overlook OLED here; LG is sort of the OLED king after all. Unfortunately, the brand is yet to comment on its upcoming slate of OLED TVs, which it will presumably launch at CES 2026.

If we were the betting type, however, we'd take an educated guess at four new OLED TVs; those being the B6, C6, G6 and M6.

Considering how impressive the C5 was, all eyes will be on the hypothetical C6, and we're hoping for more than just a subtle under-the-hood upgrade this time.

While an upgrade from WOLED to RGB Tandem OLED would be nice, we're not holding our breath, so we'd take a new design, upgraded processor and, most importantly, better built-in audio this time around.

As for the G6 and M6, we presume that these will be fairly similar TVs to their predecessors, the G5 and M5. Both will likely use the latest Primary RGB Tandem OLED panel; the differentiator will be that the M6 will host all of the processor power and connections in an offboard box, which is wirelessly connected to the main display unit.

The B-series OLED is somewhat more of a mystery, as we unfortunately didn't get a chance to go hands-on with the TV in any capacity this year, but we presume that LG will deliver another all-rounder OLED that doesn't break the bank.

We're waiting with bated breath as to what LG's OLED offerings will be in 2026, but it's safe to say our expectations are high.

LG and Dolby team up for a "world's first" soundbar system

(Image credit: LG)

It's not all about TVs, as LG has already announced one of the most exciting audio products of 2026, and it's one we've been waiting for.

The new H7 Dolby Atmos soundbar, M5 and M7 wireless surround speakers, and W7 subwoofer make up LG's new Sound Suite-equipped audio range, which can interface directly with LG TVs to create a modular and flexible home theatre sound system.

LG's Sound Suite feature, which will launch on its 2026 TVs and be available on its 2025 models via a software update, will allow users to connect these modular speaker systems directly to their TV in over 27 different configurations, according to LG.

Whether that be simply adding a pair of surround speakers or a subwoofer to your TV, or connecting the full range to create a no-compromise 13.1.7-channel home theatre system, LG's flexible positioning and clever audio processing will let you get creative when it comes to configuring your sound system.

Don't have an LG TV? Fear not, as the new H7 soundbar can be plugged into any TV's HDMI eARC socket to enable Dolby Atmos Flex Connect, which allows you to connect the other aforementioned components wirelessly.

Unpredictable speaker placement can be addressed via LG's Sound Follow feature, which uses ultra-wideband wireless technology to "adjust the listening sweet spot based on the user’s location".

That's paired with Room Calibration Pro, which "analyses acoustic characteristics and applies AI processing to refine the sound for a balanced, room-filling audio experience".

With the likes of Samsung and Sonos tightening their grips over the world of wireless home cinema audio, it's encouraging to see LG fight back with a genuinely interesting new home cinema sound range; we just hope it has the sonic chops to match the likes of the Samsung HW-Q990F and Sonos Arc Ultra.

We'll be on the show floor at CES 2026 to see LG's latest innovations firsthand, so stay tuned for our hands-on impressions of LG's upcoming TVs and home cinema sound products.

