LG has lifted the lid on its flagship OLED TV for 2026 – the predictably named G6.

If you thought this was going to be a year of OLED stagnation, you might be surprised to learn that LG claims the G6 is capable of going 20 per cent brighter than the G5 it replaces (and is pictured above).

The brand wouldn’t be drawn on whether this increase applies to small highlights or full-screen brightness (I suspect the former), but a figure this large is pretty surprising, and is seemingly made possible by a second-gen version of the Primary RGB Tandem panel found in the G5.

Interestingly, it has been confirmed that the new C6 also features a Primary RGB Tandem OLED panel, but only in its 77- and 83-inch screen sizes. While currently unconfirmed, it's also believed that the C6's panel is the same as that in last year's G5, rather than the second-gen version in the G6.

The G6's increased brightness is one of several elements that feed into what LG is referring to as “Hyper Radiant Colour Technology”.

Another element is an improvement to black levels and colours when the TV is viewed in a room with ambient lighting.

According to LG, the TV will deliver blacks deeper than 0.24 nits in a room with 500 lux of ambient light. That’s the sort of light that is recommended for tasks such as reading and sewing, so pretty bright.

This black performance in bright rooms has been achieved through a new polariser that improves reflection handling. The “Reflection free Premium” feature has apparently reduced reflections to less than 0.5 per cent.

According to LG, the anti-reflection technology of an unnamed competitor OLED (presumably the Samsung S95F) reduces reflections only to 1.5 per cent and can’t deliver blacks below 1 nit.

These are very small numbers, of course, and it will be fascinating to see how the different anti-reflection approaches look to the human eye.

The final element of the Hyper Radiant Colour Tech is the new Gen 3 version of LG’s Alpha 11 processor, which is significantly more powerful than the Gen 2 version in the G5 and is claimed to improve processing across the board, but particularly in relation to the upscaling of sub-4K content.

Unlike last year, when the G5 had a more powerful processor than the C5, this year's C6 will feature the same Alpha 11 Gen 3 processor as the G6.

Gaming features haven’t really changed for the G6, but that’s probably largely due to the LG G5 already being a beast in this regard.

So, as before, you will get four HDMI 2.1 sockets, all capable of handling gaming signals up to 4K/165Hz and all variants of VRR.

4K/120Hz cloud gaming via GeForce Now was added to the G5 and C5 a few months ago, too, and this will naturally also be supported by the new G6.

The G6 will also benefit from Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency support for game controllers. LG says this is a world first, and it should help to make cloud gaming feel more responsive.

One disappointment, at least to me, is that the design hasn’t changed for the G6. The ‘Gallery’ design has barely changed in years, and to my eyes it’s starting to look a little tired, particularly next to Samsung’s super-sleek and stylish flagship models.

Still, those intending to wall-mount their new TV will be pleased to read that all sizes of the G6 (as with the G5, it will be available in 55-, 65-, 77-, 83- and 97-inch versions) will be available with a “Zero Gap” bracket in the box.

Presumably, as before, some sizes will be available with a pedestal stand as an alternative, but we haven’t yet had this confirmed.

One interesting thing to note is that the G6 will not support Dolby Vision 2. LG stated during its CES pre-briefing that it has no plans to support Dolby Vision 2 in 2026.

In fact, I was rather taken aback by how little David Park, LG’s Director of Product Strategy and Marketing in the US, seemed to know about Dolby Vision 2, including whether it might be possible to add it to TVs via software update or whether it would need to be built in from the off.

Perhaps Dolby Vision 2 is simply much further away than we thought – or perhaps Dolby is at this stage working only with its launch partner, Hisense, on the new format. With any luck, we will find out more about this in the coming days.

