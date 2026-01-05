The LG G6 OLED TV is brighter than the G5 and blacker in ambient light – but it doesn’t support Dolby Vision 2

News
By published

2026 is the year of “Hyper Radiant Colour Technology”

A wall-mounted LG G5 in an apartment, with the screen showing the sun shining through a rock formation.
(Image credit: LG)

LG has lifted the lid on its flagship OLED TV for 2026 – the predictably named G6.

If you thought this was going to be a year of OLED stagnation, you might be surprised to learn that LG claims the G6 is capable of going 20 per cent brighter than the G5 it replaces (and is pictured above).

The brand wouldn’t be drawn on whether this increase applies to small highlights or full-screen brightness (I suspect the former), but a figure this large is pretty surprising, and is seemingly made possible by a second-gen version of the Primary RGB Tandem panel found in the G5.

The G6's increased brightness is one of several elements that feed into what LG is referring to as “Hyper Radiant Colour Technology”.

According to LG, the TV will deliver blacks deeper than 0.24 nits in a room with 500 lux of ambient light. That’s the sort of light that is recommended for tasks such as reading and sewing, so pretty bright.

This black performance in bright rooms has been achieved through a new polariser that improves reflection handling. The “Reflection free Premium” feature has apparently reduced reflections to less than 0.5 per cent.

Gaming features haven’t really changed for the G6, but that’s probably largely due to the LG G5 already being a beast in this regard.

Still, those intending to wall-mount their new TV will be pleased to read that all sizes of the G6 (as with the G5, it will be available in 55-, 65-, 77-, 83- and 97-inch versions) will be available with a “Zero Gap” bracket in the box.

Presumably, as before, some sizes will be available with a pedestal stand as an alternative, but we haven’t yet had this confirmed.

In fact, I was rather taken aback by how little David Park, LG’s Director of Product Strategy and Marketing in the US, seemed to know about Dolby Vision 2, including whether it might be possible to add it to TVs via software update or whether it would need to be built in from the off.

Tom Parsons
Tom Parsons

Tom Parsons has been writing about TV, AV and hi-fi products (not to mention plenty of other 'gadgets' and even cars) for over 15 years. He began his career as What Hi-Fi?'s Staff Writer and is now the TV and AV Editor. In between, he worked as Reviews Editor and then Deputy Editor at Stuff, and over the years has had his work featured in publications such as T3, The Telegraph and Louder. He's also appeared on BBC News, BBC World Service, BBC Radio 4 and Sky Swipe. In his spare time Tom is a runner and gamer.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.