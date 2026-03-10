German AV brand Loewe has released a range of 4K smart TVs that it claims will combine “advanced picture technologies with an elegant, space-saving design.”

The high-end LED Loewe Vega series targets cash-flush people living in compact spaces, and is available in both 32 and 43 inches. The smaller LCD TV model features 260 LED dimming zones, while the larger screen size boasts 390 zones.

What’s more, the 43-inch TV features a 120Hz VA LCD panel, while the 32-inch model has a 60Hz panel.

With support for a range of HDR formats, including Dolby Vision, Loewe says the models “deliver high brightness, strong contrast, and vibrant, natural colours, ensuring consistent image quality and smooth motion for TV”.

Both TVs run the Vidaa TV platform, giving you access to streaming services including Netflix, YouTube, Disney+ and Apple TV.

In terms of audio, the Vega series features an integrated Dolby Atmos soundbar with 60 watts of Class-D amplification. If you want to hook your own sound system up, there is HDMI eARC connectivity and Bluetooth as well.

From what we've seen, both feature a stylish design as well, featuring an aluminium frame and a rotatable metal table stand with a chrome finish.

The Vega models won’t come cheap, however. With availability expected later this month in the UK, the Vega series is set to cost £1650 for the 32-inch size and £1900 for the 43-inch model.

Even some of the more premium OLED TVs at this size don't match this price, namely the Award-winning 42-inch LG C5, which is available for around £949.

That means there's not really a direct comparison, as Loewe is clearly gunning for the high end of the small TV market. Still, its more premium design and smaller size offerings may well appeal to style-conscious buyers short on space.

In terms of its picture and sound quality, though, we will have to wait until we get it in our test room to find out how it performs.

