Loewe's premium TV range boasts a stylish design – but mind its brain-boggling price tag

News
By published

Almost two grand for a 43-inch screen?

The Loewe Vega TV on a light brown table and backdrop.
(Image credit: Loewe)

German AV brand Loewe has released a range of 4K smart TVs that it claims will combine “advanced picture technologies with an elegant, space-saving design.”

The high-end LED Loewe Vega series targets cash-flush people living in compact spaces, and is available in both 32 and 43 inches. The smaller LCD TV model features 260 LED dimming zones, while the larger screen size boasts 390 zones.

What’s more, the 43-inch TV features a 120Hz VA LCD panel, while the 32-inch model has a 60Hz panel.

Article continues below

The Vega models won’t come cheap, however. With availability expected later this month in the UK, the Vega series is set to cost £1650 for the 32-inch size and £1900 for the 43-inch model.

Robyn Quick
Robyn Quick

Robyn Quick is a Staff Writer for What Hi Fi?. After graduating from Cardiff University with a postgraduate degree in magazine journalism, they have worked for a variety of film and culture publications. In their spare time, Robyn can be found playing board games too competitively, going on cinema trips and learning muay thai.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.