Meze Audio has introduced the Astru, its premium wired in-ear monitors created "for listeners who demand true high-end performance without crossing into flagship pricing territory".

The new wired in-ears use a single drive unit in each headphone, delivering what their maker describes as a "visceral, full-bodied sound" that can still deliver the more layered, detail sound of conventional multi-driver designs.

At the heart of the Astru in-ears is a multilayer composite dynamic driver diaphragm, built to deliver "speed, control, and musical weight". The driver's diaphragm dome features more than 80 thin layers of gold bonded to a titanium layer and mounted on a PolyEther Ether Ketone (PEEK) base.

This arrangement, says Meze, helps to deliver a faster transient response, as well as a smooth and extended treble and a warm yet punchy signature.

(Image credit: Meze)

Each earphone's housing shell is machined from a single block of titanium and then refined through a multi-stage electroplating process for a smooth exterior finish.

The new in-ear monitors come equipped with a premium anodized aluminium cable with a gold-plated 4.4 mm balanced termination alongside a 4.4 mm to 3.5 mm adapter. You're also furnished with five sizes of ear-tips ranging from extra small to extra large, as well as a protective pouch and a soft leather envelope for carrying your Astru around.

The Meze Astru will be available on 20th March, priced at £819 / $899 / €899.

