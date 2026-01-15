Campfire Audio has launched a new ‘Classic Green’ standard edition model of its Andromeda wired earbuds as part of its 10th anniversary celebrations.

This new ‘standard’ version joins the Black and Gold Limited Editions that launched last year and is set to become Campfire’s flagship model.

Significantly, the new ‘Classic Green’ Andromeda 10 will be available at a lower price than the limited edition models, coming in at £1699 / $1799 instead of £2299 / $2499.

With such a disparity in price, you could be fooled into thinking Campfire has had to make significant sacrifices for the new model, but according to the manufacturer, it has maintained the “same internal architecture and acoustic performance”.

The only differences between the standard and limited editions are the housing and two-pin cables they are respectively supplied with.

(Image credit: Campfire Audio)

The ‘Classic Green’ Andromeda 10 standard edition earbuds are housed in anodised aluminium, which Campfire Audio says is lighter than the stainless steel housing found on the limited edition models.

The standard version are also supplied with the brand’s ‘Time Link’ cable – a silver-plated, pure copper modular cable with 3.5mm, 4.4mm and USB-C DAC connections, while the limited edition’s custom cable features a 4.4mm headphone jack containing gold-plated conductors.

The Andromeda 10 features 10 custom-balanced armatures (four low, four mid, and two high), while a new ‘NEMC’ (non-enclosed midrange chamber) and the brand’s proprietary ‘TAEC’ (tuned acoustic expansion chamber) are on board.

According to Campfire Audio, “together, these elements deliver enhanced resolution, greater dynamic range, and a refined sense of space while maintaining the musical balance that made Andromeda a benchmark in the category”.

Stocks are running low on the Black and Gold Limited Editions, but the new Campfire Audio Andromeda 10 wired earbuds in ‘Classic Green’ will be available to buy later this month.

