Campfire Audio marks 10-year anniversary with an eye-catching twist on its high-end wired earbuds

News
By published

The ‘Classic Green’ Andromeda 10 are a new addition to its flagship range

Campfire Audio Andromeda 10 wired earbuds in Classic Green
(Image credit: Campfire Audio)

Campfire Audio has launched a new ‘Classic Green’ standard edition model of its Andromeda wired earbuds as part of its 10th anniversary celebrations.

This new ‘standard’ version joins the Black and Gold Limited Editions that launched last year and is set to become Campfire’s flagship model.

Significantly, the new ‘Classic Green’ Andromeda 10 will be available at a lower price than the limited edition models, coming in at £1699 / $1799 instead of £2299 / $2499.

Campfire Audio Classic Green Andromeda 10 earbuds

(Image credit: Campfire Audio)

The ‘Classic Green’ Andromeda 10 standard edition earbuds are housed in anodised aluminium, which Campfire Audio says is lighter than the stainless steel housing found on the limited edition models.

The standard version are also supplied with the brand’s ‘Time Link’ cable – a silver-plated, pure copper modular cable with 3.5mm, 4.4mm and USB-C DAC connections, while the limited edition’s custom cable features a 4.4mm headphone jack containing gold-plated conductors.

The Andromeda 10 features 10 custom-balanced armatures (four low, four mid, and two high), while a new ‘NEMC’ (non-enclosed midrange chamber) and the brand’s proprietary ‘TAEC’ (tuned acoustic expansion chamber) are on board.

According to Campfire Audio, “together, these elements deliver enhanced resolution, greater dynamic range, and a refined sense of space while maintaining the musical balance that made Andromeda a benchmark in the category”.

Stocks are running low on the Black and Gold Limited Editions, but the new Campfire Audio Andromeda 10 wired earbuds in ‘Classic Green’ will be available to buy later this month.

MORE:

Check out our list of the best in-ear headphones

New leaks suggest Sony XM6 wireless earbuds are just weeks away

Nuts! The world's smallest noise cancelling earbuds aren't much bigger than a peanut

James Cook
James Cook
Staff writer

James Cook is a staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. He spent several years writing for various business publications, before completing a National Council for the Training of Journalists (NCTJ) Diploma in Journalism. Outside of work, James spends his time playing bass guitar, watching TV and motivating himself to keep fit, often unsuccessfully.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.