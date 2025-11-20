Sivga has launched the Nightingale Pro wired in-ear headphones, which feature a planar magnetic design instead of conventional drivers.

The newly developed driver has been engineered with a multi-magnet structure and precision-tuned using high-efficiency neodymium magnets.

According to Sivga, this results in a “natural, open and highly detailed sound, with fast transient response, extended treble, and rich low-end control”.

The planar magnetic design is made of an ultra-thin 0.008mm composite diaphragm with a 0.006mm aluminium ribbon conductor, resulting in a claimed frequency range of 20Hz - 40kHz.

This “delivers an expansive soundstage with clear separation and impressive dynamics”, according to the Chinese manufacturer.

(Image credit: Sivga)

A successor to the original Nightingale in-ears released in 2023, these in-ear monitors (IEMs) weigh just 27g (without the cable), while the enclosures are made of aviation-grade aluminium-magnesium alloy.

Each unit is finished with hand-polished solid-wood faceplates, too, continuing Sivga’s penchant for using wood in its headphones’ design, such as in the Sivga SV021 Robin.

The detachable 1.2m silver-plated oxygen-free copper cable connects to the IEMs via 2-pin connectors, while a 4.4mm jack at the other end allows for connection to various audio sources.

Sivga claims they are designed for long listening sessions and come with a selection of silicone eartips, as well as a carry case for the wired in-ears.

Available now via Amazon and selected retailers, the Sivga Nightingale Pro wired in-ears are priced at £269 / US$269. While their Australian launch date is TBC, they will be priced at AU$450.

