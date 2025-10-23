Audio-Technica has unveiled its latest pair of open-back headphones, and they're promising serious performance at a top-of-the-line price. The new ATH- ADX7000 blend innovative driver technology with an "incredibly lightweight design", teasing a "natural, spacious and comfortable high-end listening experience".

The high-end over-ears deploy Audio-Technica’s new HXDT driver design furnished with a 58mm diaphragm. That diaphragm has been crafted for accurate alignment with the driver’s baffle plate, magnet and voice coil, allowing energy to transfer more efficiently from the magnet to the diaphragm in pursuit of a clear, detailed and musical reproduction.

The drive units have been optimally positioned within its housing using, wherein the driver’s voice coil in the middle of its housing to achieve a pure motion and, in turn, a clear, clean sound.

The new cans’ aluminium housings feature a honeycomb configuration to deliver a more efficient airflow, pursuing a powerful, articulate bass alongside exceptional midrange clarity and high-frequency purity.

(Image credit: Audio-Technica)

The ATH-ADX7000 have been designed to be lightweight and extremely comfortable, thanks in part to the headphones' housings and magnesium-alloy frame, while a choice of Alcantara microfibre or velvet earpads adds to their comfort credentials.

The ATH-ADX7000 comes with two detachable cables: a balanced cable with a 4-pin XLRM connector alongside an unbalanced alternative with a 6.3mm end. Further, each pair of the ATH-ADX7000 is individually serialised and comes with its own hard carrying case.

The Audio-Technica ATH-ADX7000 will be available from 31st October, priced at £3000 / €3499 / $3499.

