Fiio has added to its arsenal of wired headphones with its latest pair, the wood-clad FT13.

Joining the likes of the open-backed FT3 (£289 / $299 / AU$449) and the premium FT5 (£449 / $499), the new FT13 over-ear headphones feature earcups made from purpleheart, a rare South American wood selected for its "tonal warmth" and "evolving colour".

The Fiio FT13 deploy a 60mm dynamic driver with a W-shaped diaphragm designed to deliver a greater vibration area, promising "extended lows and clean, detailed highs". A U-shaped damping tube alongside a specially designed noise-reduction chamber aim to reduce unwanted ambient noise, creating an "immersive" listening experience.

The new headphones use a high-gloss lacquer finish for the wooden earcups, with the colour of the purpleheart transforming over time from light brown to deep purple.

Further, the adjustable headband is crafted from a bespoke magnesium alloy, which aims to offer a lightweight yet durable fit.

(Image credit: Fiio)

The FT13 come with a choice of lambskin or suede earpads use breathable memory phone earpads to offer long-lasting comfort, with the former designed to accentuate treble and midrange clarity, and the latter seeking to provide greater bass and vocal richness.

Fiio's over-ears have been designed to be compatible with a range of source devices, with their low impedance (32 ohms) and high sensitivity (98B/mW) making them comparatively easy to drive.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The new cans come equipped with a copper and silver-plated cable with 3.5mm and 4.4mm connectors, and there are 3.5mm to 6.35mm and 4.4mm to XLR-4 adapters in the box.

The Fiio FT13 wired headphones are available now, priced at £269 / $329. For that kind of money, rivals include the five-star Grado SR325x (£249 / $295) open-back headphones and the closed-back Beyerdynamic DT 700 Pro X (£209 / $299).

MORE:

Happy Halloween! 10 of the best Halloween tracks to test your hi-fi system

8 of the best Bruce Springsteen tracks to test your hi-fi system

Check out our list of the best wired headphones