I don't want a lot for Christmas, there is just one thing I need. And that's this recently discovered Mariah Carey demo tape that's just sold for $50,000 at auction, becoming the highest-selling cassette by a female artist.

The tape was given to record producer Arthur Baker in 1989, on the night Carey was discovered at a Christmas party. Revered as the holy grail of Carey fandom, it's one of the only known surviving originals.

It comprises seven songs, including five early versions of tracks that formed the heart of Carey's 1990 debut album. This album – entitled Mariah Carey – included four number one singles. Imagine whacking this on at a Christmas party...

Though sadly it doesn't include All I Want For Christmas Is You, Carey's season-defining mega smash that's just reached number one again in America for the 19th non-consecutive week.

That's a record in itself, one it shares with Old Town Road by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, and A Bar Song (Tipsy) by Shaboozey. You can bet Carey's will reach 20 weeks at number one very soon.

Making her-story

"This tape is history – a real one-of-a-kind piece that has been long sought-after by Mariah fans," said Alex Bruh, CEO of collectibles marketplace Wax Poetics.

"It captures the exact moment a generational voice was taking shape, and stands as a testament to her self-made beginnings and the creative foundations that defined her ascent."

The tape contains early versions of Someday, Alone In Love, and All In Your Mind, that showcase Carey's distinctive warble.

Chris Toland, who arranged and produced the original tape, recalls: "The songs were more primitive in demo form, but all the elements that led to the final record are there – the hooks, the background vocals, the kicks, the chords. Mariah already had it."

The winning lot includes the original 1989 demo tape, a certificate of authenticity, archival notes and historical documentation, plus verified materials researched by the Wax Poetics archive team.

It's just a sweet, sweet fantasy

It's easy to see why I'm so keen on it. It's quite a find, for one thing, and as I grew up in the 80s, cassettes still hold a special place in my heart.

Not sure I would stick a pencil into the spokes to try and rewind it, though – it seems a bit too valuable for that.

But cool format aside, it shows that everyone has to start somewhere, even global megastars who go on to become the Queen of Christmas.

I just want it for my own, more than you could ever know. Make my wish come true...

