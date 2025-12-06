As we near the end of 2025, I can conclusively say that this year has been a bit of a strange one for streaming services.

Even as we enter the final weeks of the year, we're hearing news regarding the official UK launch of HBO Max, and it appears that Netflix is poised to acquire Warner Bros.

The biggest streaming surprise of 2025 for us, however, came from our very own Awards judging process. We took stock of our favourite streaming services.

After a year of middling content, price increases, and, most crucially, 4K HDR streaming issues, we decided that Disney+ shouldn't take home the Award for "Best video streaming service".

Instead, Apple TV snatched the Award, and for good reason, too. We don't give out a "most improved" Award, but if we did, Apple TV would be a shoo-in, thanks to its much broader library of high-quality content compared to when it launched back in 2019.

I've dabbled in Apple TV (formerly Apple TV+) over the years, watching the likes of The Morning Show, Slow Horses and Silo. However, there's still a lot that I was curious to catch up on, including Shrinking (see our latest edition of Now Showing for my thoughts) and Severance (which I admit I'm yet to watch).

There's also been a new crop of shows for 2025, including The Studio and, most recently, Pluribus; both of which are stellar.

So, with all of this in mind, I decided the slash my Netflix Premium subscription back down to the basic advertisement-inclusive tier that's included with my Sky Stream package.

And I'm happy to report that I don't regret my decision in the slightest.

Truthfully, I've been wary of Netflix's middling content library for quite some time, and locking 4K HDR behind the top tier (which has risen to an astronomical £18.99 per month here in the UK) is a frustrating trend that is sweeping the world of streaming. We have Netflix to thank for that.

Regardless, I'd like to get back to what's making Apple TV my streaming weapon of choice.

The quality of the content on Apple TV seems to be a cut above, probably thanks to the fact that each show has a considerable budget behind it. Selling a boatload of iPhones, iPads and AirPods each year will, of course, allow Apple to boost the budgets of its original programming; however, it's nice to see the company invest that into making high-quality productions.

Everything looks and sounds superbly slick on Apple TV, and with 4K, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos included as standard at a fraction of Netflix's asking price for Premium, I can easily forgive the lack of third-party content.

Better yet, the writers, directors and talent that Apple TV attracts are second to none. Take The Studio, for example, which includes an onslaught of A-listers, all of whom shine in their respective roles.

I deemed The Studio to be "one of the best TV shows I've watched in years" during one of our regular What Hi-Fi? Team AV discussions where we discuss what we're currently watching, and I stand by that assessment. Conversely, it's been quite a while since I've felt anything near that for a Netflix Original show.

I've also been pleasantly surprised by the range of content that Apple offers. It's diversified its offerings since launch, meaning there is now a solid range of non-scripted shows and movies. I've just started to tuck into Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars, which is a treat for foodies.

Apple is also leveraging its platforms to involve huge musicians such as Billie Eilish, Mark Ronson and Bruce Springsteen for documentaries and recordings of live performances.

It's been one of the more overlooked services compared to the likes of Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video, but I think it's time to change that.

Apple has been working away in the background to expand its content offerings, and in doing so, it's quietly become the best streaming service for your money.

Sure, the services I mentioned above have swathes of third-party content, but as someone who values quality over quantity, I have no qualms about making Apple TV my number one streamer.

Netflix remains on my roster, and I'm sure there are some hidden gems that I'm yet to watch, but it's no longer at the top of my list.

