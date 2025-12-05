German brand Metz has launched a 24-inch “portable, rechargeable smart streaming TV” – the 24MPE7002Z – all with an affordable price tag.

The company claims the lightweight Full HD TV is easy to take on the go for the holidays or as a second screen in the home.

Google TV acts as the TV’s smart platform with access to a variety of streaming services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Disney+. There’s no availability for live terrestrial TV channels or related on-demand content, though.

In terms of sound, there are two front-firing 6W speakers which feature Dolby Digital Plus audio and deliver “exceptional performance”.

There’s a rechargeable battery as well, which Metz claims can deliver more than three hours of uninterrupted viewing on one charge..

Metz further claims that thanks to an anti-glare matte LED screen, the TV can be “placed almost anywhere”, including outdoors. It weighs just 4kg and features an integrated carry handle, so it’s easy to move around when you need.

(Image credit: Metz)

The 24MPE7002Z is priced at just £299 (around $400 / AU$600), and is available now in the UK. And, with its easy-to-carry design and affordable price tag, this model could be a worthy alternative to a portable projector if you want to save some cash.

Of course, a projector screen can go significantly larger than Metz’s 24-inch model, with the vast majority of portable projectors reaching at least 150 inches.

But they will set you back much more than the price of this Metz model. Take the Xgimi MoGo 4, which we rated four stars when we had it in our test room, which comes in £509 / $499 (around AU$1022). So, for those looking for a way to take movies on the go without breaking the bank, this new Metz TV could prove tempting.

We haven’t had the 24MPE7002Z in our test room yet, however, so we don’t know how it performs. But the reigning champ in our best cheap TVs guide for the 24-inch category, the RCA Roku TV, may prove to be tough competition. This model costs £136 (around $180 / AU$275), making it even cheaper than Metz's offering.

It impressed during testing with its "bright, crisp picture" quality as well as comprehensive streaming smarts for the price. That resulted in a four-star rating overall, and could give the 24MPE7002Z a run for its money.

