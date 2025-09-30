This dinky new portable projector offers “incredibly flexible viewing” – and could be one to watch

Projector brand BenQ is launching the GV32 – its most recent portable model that the company says will provide the “ultimate laid-back entertainment experience”.

“Laid-back” can be taken in the most literal sense here, as the 120-inch screen can be projected onto the ceiling as well as a more traditional screen.

This is made easier with the GV32’s adjustable angle options and tiltable body. There are also automatic screen correction, digital zoom, and keystone correction features which BenQ says provide “precise alignment with minimal effort”.

The projector is powered by Google TV with access to all the usual streaming suspects including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney Plus. It can reach up to 500 ANSI lumens of brightness and, while there is no native 4K support, the 1080p projector does support HDR10 and HLG.

The BenQ is set to launch at around $599 in the U.S in October. There's no word on cost or availability for the UK and Australia yet, though.

Like the previous models in its GV series, BenQ's latest sports a circular body with a small footprint which the company says delivers “incredibly flexible viewing”. It is also employing an LED light source, much like the BenQ GV31 which has now been retired.

In our review of the GV31, we were impressed by its rotatable design as well as its decent black levels. We did find the picture offered limited brightness, though, which ultimately earned it a four-star review.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We are yet to get the GV32 in our test room, but the performance of its siblings certainly bodes well, especially as it is using the same dinky chassis.

MORE:

Here's our full review of the BenQ GV50

And check out the best portable projectors

And this is our review of the BenQ GV31