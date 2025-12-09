This portable projector's price has crashed – but we have an alternative recommendation

If you are looking for a way to get the big screen movie experience wherever you want, you should probably consider a portable projector.

In the last few years we have seen a huge improvement when it comes to their picture and sound performance.

On top of that, most models now come with a built-in streaming platform so you don't even need to worry about connecting an external source.

But which ones are worth your time? With Christmas approaching and a selection of Black Friday bargains still hanging around, there are a deals on a variety of different models to choose from.

The Anker Nebula Capsule 3, for instance, has dropped down to £300 at Amazon, which is its lowest price yet.

This model certainly looks tempting at first glance, boasting an extremely light and portable build that weighs just 950g. The 1080p projector is capable of reaching a claimed screen size of 120 inches, and it carries a fulsome Google TV smart platform.

But when we had this model in our test room, we weren't blown away by its picture performance. It is limited to 200 lumens of peak brightness, which impacts the punchiness and excitement of the image.

We said in our review: "The brightest peaks of HDR sources lack detail too, as the projector ‘clips’ out subtle shading in such areas."

This also means that the projector is best enjoyed in a darker room, which might not always be available when on the move.

This slightly underwhelming performance resulted in a three-star rating.

Lucky for you, we have spotted a four-star projector that is also enjoying an impressive discount at the moment.

The Xgimi MoGo 4, a can-shaped portable projector, is available for £399 at Amazon. That lops £110 off its original price, making it a great option for movie lovers who want a flexible projector for big-screen pictures.

Xgimi MoGo 4 was £509 now £399 at Amazon (save £110)

This portable projector model may come in a small package, but it still packs a decent punch when it comes to its picture performance. It uses Google TV with built-in Netflix and other streaming services.

Read the Xgimi MoGo 4 review

The 1080p Xgimi MoGo 4 manages to deliver a colourful and engaging image, despite its size and price.

Its ultra-portable design has a handy feature – twist the body and the hard plastic on the side transforms into a stand. And tt only weighs 1.3kg, which makes it easy to transport.

The Xgimi also includes Google TV built-in, with access to Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video and more, as well as the ability to cast video from your smartphone.

There's a built-in battery that offers up to 2.5 hours of charge, but this depends on your picture and brightness settings.

With a saving of £110 on this easy-to-carry Xgimi projector, this could be a great way to bring the cinema experience to your living room.

MORE:

Here's our review of the Xgimi MoGo 4

These are the best portable projectors

And check out the best outdoor projectors