This portable projector's price has crashed – but we have an alternative recommendation

Small projector, big performance

Anker Nebula Capsule 3 portable projector
If you are looking for a way to get the big screen movie experience wherever you want, you should probably consider a portable projector.

In the last few years we have seen a huge improvement when it comes to their picture and sound performance.

Xgimi MoGo 4 was £509 now £399 at Amazon (save £110)
This portable projector model may come in a small package, but it still packs a decent punch when it comes to its picture performance. It uses Google TV with built-in Netflix and other streaming services.
Read the Xgimi MoGo 4 review

The 1080p Xgimi MoGo 4 manages to deliver a colourful and engaging image, despite its size and price.

Its ultra-portable design has a handy feature – twist the body and the hard plastic on the side transforms into a stand. And tt only weighs 1.3kg, which makes it easy to transport.

The Xgimi also includes Google TV built-in, with access to Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video and more, as well as the ability to cast video from your smartphone.

There's a built-in battery that offers up to 2.5 hours of charge, but this depends on your picture and brightness settings.

With a saving of £110 on this easy-to-carry Xgimi projector, this could be a great way to bring the cinema experience to your living room.

Robyn Quick
Robyn Quick

Robyn Quick is a Staff Writer for What Hi Fi?. After graduating from Cardiff University with a postgraduate degree in magazine journalism, they have worked for a variety of film and culture publications. In their spare time, Robyn can be found playing board games too competitively, going on cinema trips and learning muay thai.

