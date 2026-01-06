Xgimi has been releasing projectors as quickly as an overcaffeinated mascot with a t-shirt cannon pulls the trigger at an American football match.

Over the past 12 months, we've seen everything from premium home cinema companions (namely the Titan and Horizon 20 Max models) to compact, yet affordable, entries, such as the Vibe One appear.

And the company has announced another model will join the gang at CES – the Titan Noir Max – which it is calling "[its] most cinematic and accessible pro projector yet."

This follows on from Xgimi’s Titan projector that was announced late last year, but Xgimi says this flagship model boasts, “precision-tuned optics [to] bring out the kind of depth, contrast, and colour nuance once reserved for post-production studios.”

With the Titan Noir Max, the China-based brand adds that the 4K model is employing the “most advanced dynamic IRIS system to date” with a native contrast of 10,000:1. It claims this new lens will grant better control of dark areas and highlights, offering a holistically more immersive experience.

We don’t know how much the Titan Noir Max will set you back, and there's no word on its connectivity or gaming specifications. We've reached out to Xgimi for details on this, and will update as soon as we learn more. But it seems to be aiming for the market between the Titan (which is available for £3499 / $3999 / around AU$5945) and the Horizon 20 Max (costing £2599 / $2999 / around AU$5225).

That would put it in direct competition with the Epson EH-LS9000, which we gave a dazzling five stars when we had it in our test room. The 4K projector launched at £2999 / $3999 / AU$7299, blowing us away with its crisp, punchy and three-dimensional picture quality. That's certainly going to take some beating from Xgimi.

It's also up against Hisense's newest laser projector entry – the Hisense XR10. We are yet to get our hands on this model, but it's boasting some pretty competitive specifications, including the brand's latest LPU 3.0 Digital Laser Engine, a "fully upgraded chipset", and a staggering claimed peak brightness of 6000 ANSI lumens.

Stay tuned to see how the new models compare...

