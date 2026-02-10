Cambridge-based brand Majority has launched an affordable soundbar system line-up with its Halo and Axis range. The company is dubbing the new entries its “most ambitious and comprehensive soundbar line-up to date”, which is “engineered to redefine what immersive home sounds like at this price level.” Bold claims, indeed.

At the top of the range sits the Bowfell Halo Atmos, Majority’s flagship surround sound system, which consists of a main soundbar, two wireless satellite speakers, and a subwoofer.

The 5.1-channel system delivers 300W of power output. As the name suggests, there is Dolby Atmos support which delivers “three-dimensional soundscape that brings height, space and precision to every scene,” according to Majority.

Connectivity options include HDMI ARC and optical inputs, alongside Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless streaming.

All that technology, though, comes in at the low cost of £170 (around $232 / AU$330), positioning it firmly in the budget soundbar category.

At that price, the flagship model is up against the Hisense AX5125H which launched at £249 / $350. The Hisense soundbar system snagged a What Hi-Fi? Award last year, and achieved a five-star rating for the amazing weight, scale, and spaciousness of its sound for the money. That’s tough competition for the Majority newcomer.

(Image credit: Majority)

Majority is also offering a cheaper model with the Bowfell Halo Dolby. There is no Dolby Atmos and the soundbar relies on a wired connection to the satellite speakers rather than Bluetooth. The 5.1 system still features Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless playback, and is available for £120 ($165 / AU$230).

Majority is also launching the Axis series, which is even cheaper than the above models.

The Bowfell Axis Atmos is a 2.1-channel system consisting of a soundbar and wireless subwoofer, producing a 200W output. It comes in at £130 ($178 / AU$250), pitting it squarely against the Creative Stage Pro model, which just received a solid four-star rating from us and earned a spot as the best compact model in our best budget soundbars guide.

At the cheapest end of the spectrum with this launch comes the Bowfell Axis Dolby, a 2.1 system without Atmos or Bluetooth support. This soundbar will set you back £90 ($123 / AU$174).

While those price tags will undoubtedly prove tempting for those on a budget, we have yet to get these models into our test rooms to hear how they compare with class leaders – so it's probably worth waiting a while until you take the plunge.

