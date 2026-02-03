There’s been quite a lot of excitement around these parts for LG’s new Sound Suite system, which is one of the first outings for Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology.

That excitement was tempered slightly last week, though, when pricing appeared on LG.com that revealed that all of the Sound Suite components would be at least as expensive in the UK as offerings from Sonos.

Well, props to LG for taking our concerns on board, because the brand has gone ahead and reduced the launch prices of most of the Sound Suite components.

Here’s the new pricing:

H7 soundbar: £1000 £900

£900 W7 subwoofer: £700 £600

£600 M7 wireless speaker: £450 £400

£400 M5 wireless speaker: £200 £250

As you can see, the one component that hasn’t gone down in price is the compact M5 speaker, which is actually now £50 more expensive than the original price that appeared on LG's website.

That’s a bit of a shame, of course, but if that’s the compromise that has had to be made in order to drop the prices of everything else, I’m broadly on board.

The most important thing is that the H7 soundbar will now launch for £100 less than first planned – and £100 less than the imperious Sonos Arc Ultra with which it will inevitably do battle.

The W7 subwoofer is now £200 cheaper than the Sonos Sub 4, too, and the M7 speaker is £50 cheaper than the Sonos Era 300.

This new pricing also means that if someone wanted to build a system with the soundbar, subwoofer and two M7 speakers, they would be looking at a total outlay of £2300, which is less than even the discounted price Sonos is currently charging for its equivalent Ultimate Immersive Set with Arc Ultra.

Of course, LG’s Sound Suite is still going to have to sound great to justify its still-premium pricing, but it’s clearly gunning for Sonos, and this round of pre-launch reductions is a tasty shot across its rival’s bow.

The next step, of course, is for us to submit all of the Sound Suite components to our rigorous testing process, which will involve direct comparisons with their Sonos equivalents as well as other rivals.

We expect that testing will take place very soon, with our full review following shortly after.

