Philips OLED910 vs Samsung S95F: which five-star OLED should you buy?
Two flagship OLEDs battle it out, but is one worth the higher price?
Screen size 65 inches (also available in 55 and 77 inches)
Type Primary RGB Tandem OLED
Backlight N/A
Resolution 4K
HDR formats HLG, HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision
Operating system Google TV
HDMI inputs 4 (2 x 48Gbps HDMI 2.1)
Gaming features 4K/144Hz, 4K/120Hz, VRR, ALLM, Dolby Vision gaming
ARC/eARC eARC
Optical output? Yes
Dimensions (hwd, without stand) 86 x 144 x 5.6cm
Despite undercutting its rivals on price, the Philips OLED910 gets close to the very best flagship OLEDs on picture performance and beats them all for sound quality.
Pros
- Bright, punchy and natural, with impressive motion handling
- Excellent sound by TV standards
- Stylish, whether Ambilight is or isn’t your bag
Cons
- Overly brightened SDR and slight oversaturation of colours in HDR
- Slightly raised blacks in Dolby Vision
- Just two HDMI 2.1 sockets
Screen size 65 inches (also available in 55, 77 and 83 inches)
Type QD-OLED (except 83-inch model, which is W-OLED)
Backlight N/A
Resolution 4K
HDR formats HLG, HDR10, HDR10+
Operating system Tizen
HDMI inputs 4 (all 48Gbps HDMI 2.1)
Gaming features 4K/165Hz, 4K/120Hz, VRR, ALLM
ARC/eARC eARC
Optical output? Yes
Dimensions (hwd, without stand) 83 x 145 x 1.1cm
The Samsung S95F is an exceptional OLED that in any other year would be head and shoulders above the competition – but the Philips is cheaper and significantly better-sounding.
Pros
- Stunningly bright, vibrant and sharp
- Gorgeous design
- Excellent gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 sockets
Cons
- Some missing shadow detail
- Sound distorts at volume
- No Dolby Vision
Philips and Samsung are both veterans of the TV industry, mass-producing quality sets before the first issue of What Hi-Fi? went on sale half a century ago.
The TV industry and the two brands are very different now, but both still know how to put together a tasty-looking flagship.
These aren’t just any flagships, though; what we have battling it out before us are the Philips OLED910 and Samsung S95F, two stunning OLEDs and contenders for the best TV of the last year.Article continues below
So which of these five-star sets is the better buy? We’ll break down the arguments below…
Philips OLED910 vs Samsung S95F: Price
The Samsung S95F launched first, with the 65-inch model retailing for £3399 / $3300 / AU$5299.
However, prices have dropped in recent months, with a standout January deal bringing the 65-inch S95F down to £1799 / $2430 / AU$3424. Typically, though, the S95F is available for around £2099.
The 65-inch Philips OLED910, however, launched at a very aggressive (at the time) price of £2199 (Philips OLEDs are not available in the US or Australia at all).
Similarly, a standout January deal dropped the OLED910 to £1699; it currently sits at around £1999.
Even though the gap has narrowed, the OLED910 has reached a deeper low and has consistently undercut the Samsung, making it the more budget-friendly choice over time.
**Winner: Philips OLED910**
Philips OLED910 vs Samsung S95F: Design
This really is a fashion face-off, as we have two of the most stylish TVs among the OLED flagships.
Neither has changed much from its predecessor, which is no bad thing – the OLED910 evokes the sculpted OLED909, with a grey Kvadrat fabric wrapped around the slim speaker bar and dainty, ice-skate-like feet.
The biggest design draw of the OLED910 design is, of course, Philips’s Ambilight technology. This consists of coloured LEDs along the back of each side of the TV, that create a full, seamless lightshow that dynamically matches the on-screen action.
Ambilight instills a bit of a marmite reaction among home cinema aficionados, but we think it can be stunning with the right bright, colourful content such as the Spider-Verse movies.
The Samsung S95F, on the other hand, boasts a uniform 1.1cm thickness and a premium metal shell.
This is partly achieved through Samsung’s One Connect Box, which houses all the processing, connections, and power in a separate box that then connects to the TV via a single cable. As well as enabling the S95F’s astounding thinness, it also serves as a tidy, discreet cable manager.
In contrast to the OLED910’s dainty feet, the S95F comes with a premium, and heavy, pedestal stand. It gives the TV a very solid base while also being low-profile enough to accommodate a typical soundbar.
If you’re a big Ambilight fan, this might be enough to swing things in the Philips’s favour, but for sheer attractiveness and all-around appeal, we’re going to give this to Samsung.
**Winner: Samsung S95F**