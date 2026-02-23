TCL C7K / QM7K $997.97 at Amazon $997.97 at Walmart $997.99 at P.C. Richard & Son $998.99 at Best Buy Screen size 65 inches (also available in 50, 55, 75, 85, 98 and 115 inches) Type Quantum Dot LCD Backlight Mini LED (1008 dimming zones) Resolution 4K HDR formats HLG, HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision Operating system Google TV HDMI inputs x 4 (x 2 48Gbps HDMI 2.1) Gaming features 4K/144Hz, 4K/120Hz, VRR, ALLM, Dolby Vision game mode Input lag 13.2ms at 60Hz ARC/eARC eARC Optical output? Yes Dimensions (hwd, without stand) 83 x 144 x 5.6cm The TCL C7K delivers explosive brightness, expansive Quantum Dot colour, and remarkable value, making it a performance-per-pound champion that's hard to beat. Pros Excellent value

Slimmer design

Overloaded with features for the price Cons Sound staging can lose coherence

Lacks some of the C8K’s display features Sony Bravia 5 $1,198 at Amazon $1,398 at Amazon $1,898 at Buydig.com Check Walmart Screen size 65 inches (also available in 55, 75, 85 and 98 inches) Type LCD Backlight Mini LED (240 dimming zones) Resolution 4K HDR formats HLG, HDR10, Dolby Vision Operating system Google TV HDMI inputs x 4 (x 2 48Gbps HDMI 2.1) Gaming features 4K/120Hz, VRR, ALLM, Dolby Vision game mode Input lag 13.3ms at 60Hz ARC/eARC eARC Optical output? Yes Dimensions (hwd, without stand) 83 x 145 x 5.8cm The Bravia 5 has plenty going for it, with excellent, refined backlight control. But it can't beat the TCL on bang-for-buck performance Pros Excellent backlight control

Vibrant but still natural and nuanced colour

Great value for money Cons Backlight clouding when viewed from an angle

Occasional colour slips

Some rivals offer more gaming features

If you’re looking for one of the best Mini LED TVs, chances are you’ve got models from Sony and TCL on your radar.

Two contenders are the TCL C7K (known as the QM7K in the US) and Sony Bravia 5. We've thoroughly reviewed the 65-inch versions of both, and they earned five stars apiece.

But which one should you snap up? The pricier Sony, or TCL’s super value proposition?

That’s what we’re here to help with. Scroll on down, and we’ll help make your decision-making process a painless one.

TCL C7K vs Sony Bravia 5: price

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix, Life On Our Planet)

The TCL C7K is definitely the more value-led Mini LED offering here.

The 65-inch model launched at £1399 / $1500 / AU$2295, but it's now available for £849 / $1000 / AU$1376.

Sony’s Bravia 5 is positioned higher. The 65-inch model launched at £1699 / $1799 / AU$2699, but it’s currently available for £1399 / $1400 / AU$1999.

The price drop is welcome, but it still leaves a very significant gap between the two sets.

The Bravia 5 is also “only” available in models varying from 55-98 inches, while TCL offers extra flexibility, offering sets from 50-115 inches.

The largest size will set you back a whopping £7499 (down from £12999) in the UK, but at every other size, the TCL options are noticeably cheaper.

Comparing the 98-inch models in the UK, for example, the Sony will hit your wallet with a £4999 tag, while the same-sized TCL unit can be yours for £1999 at the time of writing.

In short, if your priority is maximum screen and Mini LED firepower per pound, TCL’s pricing is impossible to ignore.

** Winner: TCL C7K **

TCL C7K vs Sony Bravia 5: design

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The TCL C7K looks and feels more premium than its price suggests.

A narrow brushed-metal trim frames the screen, while the fairly slim rear section keeps the overall profile tidy – useful if you’re considering wall mounting.

For those sticking to media units, the 65-inch screen is set on a central metal plate stand, and TCL’s wide-neck arrangement includes detachable cable management to keep wiring out of sight.

Sony’s Bravia 5 is thicker, but only by 2mm. On a stand, Sony’s feet are close enough together to work on narrower furniture. You can also raise the screen slightly to make room for a soundbar – a welcome touch.

From the front, the Bravia 5 keeps things smart with a slender frame and a dark grey brushed metal effect finish. Its remote is also compact and comfortable, with visible green speckling that reflects the use of recycled materials.

Both sets feel well-made, but the TCL’s slightly slimmer, cleaner overall profile, and cable management give it the edge.

** Winner: TCL C7K **

TCL C7K vs Sony Bravia 5: features

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The TCL C7K is powered by Google TV, complete with Google Assistant voice control, Chromecast, and Apple AirPlay. All UK broadcaster catch-up apps are also present, which isn’t always a given.

HDR support is fully comprehensive too, covering HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+, including the adaptive variants of Dolby Vision and HDR10+ that respond to room conditions.

Gaming support is unusually extensive for the price as well, including 4K/144Hz, plus the option to reach 288Hz at Full HD, alongside VRR up to that ceiling, and a dedicated Game Bar.

The main practical compromise is that only two HDMI sockets are full-bandwidth, and one of those also handles eARC duties.

Sony’s Bravia 5 also runs Google TV, but adds YouView to fill in UK catch-up gaps.

It supports HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision, but not HDR10+. Sony counters with a premium ecosystem and format support elsewhere, including Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, plus IMAX Enhanced support.

The Bravia 5 also includes calibrated picture modes for Netflix, Prime Video, and Sony Pictures Core, and buying the 65-inch model includes 10 free Sony Pictures Core movies.

On the gaming side, you get 4K/120Hz, VRR, ALLM, a Dolby Vision game mode, and Sony’s Perfect for PlayStation 5 conveniences such as Auto HDR Tone Mapping, plus extras such as Gaming Multi-view and PS Remote Play.

If you want the broadest HDR format coverage and the most aggressive headline gaming specs, the TCL is hard to argue with.

But if you want Sony’s streaming modes, IMAX Enhanced, DTS:X, and PlayStation-friendly integration, the Bravia 5 has the richer toolkit.

** Winner: Draw **

TCL C7K vs Sony Bravia 5: picture quality

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The TCL C7K’s picture performance is built around two headline specs – 1008 dimming zones and a claimed 2600 nits peak brightness.

In practice, our review found the contrast to be a standout strength, combining intensely bright HDR peaks with notably deep, neutral blacks for the class.

Crucially, it can also keep bright highlights and dark areas on screen together without obvious halos, heavy dimming, or distracting fluctuations, and it avoids the sporadic brightness jumping that can break immersion on more nervous Mini LED implementations.

Colour is another major strength. Standard mode is vibrant and radiantly engaging while still maintaining convincing tonal blending.

Filmmaker Mode is unusually successful for an LCD TV at this level – adhering closely to SDR and HDR standards without collapsing into a dull, washed-out presentation.

The set also earned praise for shadow detail, upscaling, and stable 24p motion handling.

It’s not all rosy, though. A small yellowish patch that sometimes appears beneath the top black bar in widescreen films (which may be sample-specific), and we also noted a tendency for very dark areas to reveal a touch of noise, because it’s extracting so much subtle detail.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix, Life On Our Planet)

Sony’s Bravia 5 takes a different route. It has far fewer local dimming zones, but Sony’s backlight control is on point, delivering bright images for the price category while keeping blacks stable, consistent, and largely free from distracting blooming or flicker.

Shadow detail is especially well judged, helping dark scenes look natural and three-dimensional, and Sony’s processing continues to impress with clean, textured 4K clarity, strong upscaling, and excellent motion handling.

Elsewhere, the Bravia 5 can look a bit greyer in very dark shots than Sony’s step-up models. Extremely complex HDR compositions can appear vaguely cloudy, and viewing from an angle can bring blooming and backlight clouding into view.

We also flagged occasional colour issues in certain dark scenes, and some highlight clipping with Dynamic Tone Mapping.

Overall, the TCL’s brightness, contrast punch, and colour potency are difficult to beat for the money. While the Sony is more refined and controlled, it doesn’t have the same outright HDR impact.

** Winner: TCL C7K **

TCL C7K vs Sony Bravia 5: sound quality

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

TCL’s switch to a Bang & Olufsen sound system pays off in clarity. We noted a clean, detailed treble performance, and an open midrange that helps vocals and effects breathe.

The trade-off is tonal balance – bass doesn’t extend with the same enthusiasm as the top end, and the presentation can feel slightly treble-led.

We also found that very deep bass can trigger some chuffing or buzzing, and that sound staging can sometimes lose coherence.

Sony’s Bravia 5 counters with detail and mix awareness – it pulls out a lot of information without making individual elements feel artificially spotlighted.

It also places sounds accurately across the screen, lifts dialogue nicely, and creates a spacious soundstage with a slight sense of height. The main limitation is bass weight and depth, which we found a little light, even if it remains controlled.

Both TVs benefit from partnering with one of the best soundbars, but the Sony sounds like the more cohesive and immersive listen overall.

** Winner: Sony Bravia 5 **

TCL C7K vs Sony Bravia 5: verdict

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Sony’s Bravia 5 shows how much can be achieved with smart processing and excellent backlight control. Its pictures are bright, stable, and richly textured, with nuanced colour and class-leading motion handling for films.

Add in a precise, detailed sound and a solid set of extras – IMAX Enhanced support, DTS:X, calibrated streaming modes, Sony Pictures Core perks, and PlayStation-friendly features – and it’s a strong all-rounder.

The TCL C7K, though, is impossible to ignore, thanks to its performance and price.

It brings a Mini LED system with far more dimming zones, a claimed peak brightness figure that’s frankly startling at the price, and a picture that’s consistently punchy, deeply contrasty, and richly coloured.

Its gaming spec sheet is also exceptionally broad for the money, and while its sound isn’t perfect, it is still a cut above what you might expect at this level.

If you’re prepared to pay more for Sony’s processing polish, ecosystem features, and sound precision, the Bravia 5 is a rewarding buy.

But if your priority is maximum HDR impact and performance-per-pound, the TCL C7K is extremely hard to beat, which is why we recommend it over its Sony rival for most people.

** Overall Winner: TCL C7K **