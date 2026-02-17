TCL C7K / QM7K (65C7K) $997.97 at Amazon $997.99 at P.C. Richard & Son $998 at Walmart $998.99 at Best Buy Screen size 65 inches (also available in 50, 55, 75, 85, 98 and 115 inches) Type Quantum Dot LCD Backlight Mini LED (1008 dimming zones) Resolution 4K HDR formats HLG, HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision Operating system Google TV HDMI inputs 4 (x 2 48Gbps HDMI 2.1) Gaming features 4K/144Hz, 4K/120Hz, VRR, ALLM, Dolby Vision game mode Input lag 13.2ms at 60Hz ARC/eARC eARC Optical output? Yes Dimensions (hwd, without stand) 83 x 144 x 5.6cm The TCL C7K delivers explosive brightness, expansive Quantum Dot colour, and remarkable value, making it a performance-per-pound champion. Pros Excellent value

Slimmer design

Overloaded with features for the price Cons Sound staging can lose coherence Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini-LED (ML65F700) $959.99 at Amazon $959.99 at Amazon $1,134.48 at Amazon Check Walmart Screen size 65 inches (also available in 55, 75, and 85 inches) Type Quantum Dot LCD Backlight Mini LED (768 dimming zones) Resolution 4K HDR formats HLG, HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision Operating system Amazon Fire OS HDMI inputs 4 (2 x 48Gbps HDMI 2.1) Gaming features 4K/144Hz, 4K/120Hz, VRR, ALLM, Dolby Vision game mode Input lag 13ms at 144Hz ARC/eARC eARC Optical output? Yes Dimensions (hwd, without stand) 84 x 145 x 7cm The Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini-LED offers a solid entry into the mid-range market with sharp pictures and excellent app support, though it plays things a touch too safe at times. Pros Sharp picture

Excellent app support

Great gaming features for the price Cons Middling audio quality

Only one stand option

Not as bright

If you’ve decided to snap up one of the best Mini LED TVs (rather than, say, one of the best OLED TVs), chances are you’ve already got TCL and Amazon on your radar.

With that in mind, we’re comparing two 65-inch models against each other – the TCL C7K, and the Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini LED – to see which one deserves your money.

Having thoroughly reviewed both models, you can rest assured that everything is covered in detail to help make your buying decision easier.

TCL C7K vs Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini-LED: price

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix, Our Planet II)

The 65-inch TCL C7K launched at £1399 / $1500 / AU$2295. It's much cheaper now, though, coming in at £849 / $1000 / AU$1495.

The 65-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini-LED is officially priced at £1150 / $1090 (it's not available in Australia), but it's frequently available for less.

At the time of writing, it's £900 / $960, but we have seen it drop as low as £790 / $895 during Amazon sales events such as Prime Day and Black Friday.

Given that the TCL C7K is cheaper right now but that the Omni Mini LED might well be cheaper at the time you're reading this, we're going to call this round a draw.

** Winner: draw **

TCL C7K vs Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini-LED: design and build

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The TCL C7K has a slick, premium aesthetic that belies its accessible price point.

The screen sits within a narrow brushed-metal trim that gives way to a slimmer black rear section, creating an attractive profile that's particularly well-suited to wall mounting.

If you're not going down the wall-mounting route, the central metal desktop mounting plate attaches via a wide-neck arrangement with a detachable cover for cable management, keeping things tidy.

Build quality feels robust throughout, with none of the budget compromises you might expect at this price.

The elongated black remote control rocks a brushed metal-style finish (though it's actually plastic) and feels comfortable in hand. Buttons are numerous but sensibly spaced, with direct access shortcuts for Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, TCL Channels, and Disney+.

The Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini-LED takes a more utilitarian approach.

This is a fairly chunky television, with its thickness accommodating a built-in rear-firing subwoofer and slightly curved back panel.

While it won't sit flush when wall-mounted, the TV presents a discreet appearance with reasonably slim bezels and an unassuming finish that should blend into most living spaces. Side-facing inputs are recessed far enough to prevent cables from awkwardly jutting out.

However, the Omni Mini-LED's twin-foot stand proves restrictive. The feet slot easily into the TV's bottom edge and lock with screws, but unlike rival Sony sets with similar designs, they offer only one configuration – positioned at the furthest edges of the left and right bottom.

This means the TV won't comfortably fit on narrower furniture, with no central mounting option available to bring the feet closer together.

Both sets succeed within their design briefs, though the TCL's more refined aesthetics, slimmer profile, and superior cable management give it the edge for most homes.

** Winner: TCL C7K **

TCL C7K vs Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini-LED: features

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The TCL C7K runs on Google TV, providing comprehensive streaming app access.

TCL's implementation includes all UK terrestrial broadcaster catch-up TV services – something standard Google TV systems typically omit.

It's a pity there's no support for Freeview Play or Freely, but the key individual apps are present. Google Assistant voice control is supported, alongside Apple AirPlay and Chromecast for easy streaming from your phone.

HDR support proves comprehensive too, covering all four key formats: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+.

The TV even supports the adaptive versions of Dolby Vision and HDR10+ that adjust picture presentation based on ambient room conditions, and the Dolby Vision support extends to a low-latency game mode.

Gaming credentials further impress for the price. The C7K supports 4K at frame rates up to 144Hz, with that figure remarkably jumping to 288Hz at Full HD resolution, thanks to TCL's Game Accelerator technology.

VRR works right up to 288Hz, too, with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support alongside the core HDMI VRR system. The screen automatically switches to its fast-response Game mode when detecting game sources, rendering 60Hz graphics in just 13.2ms.

A dedicated Game Bar appears when game sources are detected, allowing you to monitor incoming signals and activate aids such as onscreen crosshairs, dark area brightening, and super-wide aspect ratio support for select PC titles.

Connectivity includes four HDMIs (though disappointingly only two support full 48Gbps HDMI 2.1 bandwidth), a single USB port, optical digital audio output, ethernet, and wi-fi/Bluetooth 5.4. One of the gaming-friendly HDMI 2.1 sockets doubles as the eARC connection for soundbar/AVR audio, which feels slightly limiting.

The new Bang & Olufsen sound system replaces TCL's previous Onkyo collaboration, with new high-fidelity speaker designs fed by 60W and capable of handling both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X soundtracks.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini-LED matches the TCL's gaming specifications almost exactly, offering 4K/144Hz via Gaming Mode (with other presets running at 4K/120Hz), plus VRR and ALLM support.

Like the TCL, it provides four HDMI inputs, but (also like the TCL) just two are full 48Gbps HDMI 2.1 sockets, and one of those doubles as the eARC.

Fire OS delivers excellent application support, with Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, Prime Video, Now, and TNT Sports all present and running at correct resolutions.

HDR support matches the TCL's comprehensiveness, covering HLG, HDR10, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision, with the adaptive Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive variants using an ambient light sensor to optimise performance based on the environment.

While Fire OS includes numerous advertisements throughout the interface, navigation remains straightforward, and the voice control is effective. UK and local catch-up services are present and functional.

The built-in 2.1 sound system carries Dolby Atmos certification, with the integrated subwoofer providing additional low-end presence compared with standard TV speakers.

Both sets deliver strong feature packages with near-identical gaming credentials and comprehensive HDR support, so we're calling this round a draw.

** Winner: draw **

TCL C7K vs Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini-LED: picture quality

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The TCL C7K makes an immediate impact. With 1008 dimming zones and a claimed 2600 nits of peak brightness, it delivers an explosive HDR performance that punches well above its price bracket.

The brightness and contrast prove superb, with deep blacks maintaining their intensity against brilliant highlights.

The sheer punch and vibrancy can be breathtaking, particularly in the Standard preset, where colours look radiantly beautiful – combining vivid intensity with exceptional tonal subtlety.

Crucially, the C7K maintains this impressive contrast even in mixed-brightness scenes, delivering bright highlights against dark backdrops without distracting halos or significant dimming compromises.

Shadow detail reproduction proves excellent, too, actually surpassing some more expensive models in revealing information in dark areas without excessive brightness. The backlight system operates with remarkable consistency, avoiding noticeable brightness fluctuations during scene transitions.

The Filmmaker Mode delivers pictures that follow established HDR and SDR standards impressively closely, too, without looking drab or washed out – a common pitfall for LCD TVs with less accomplished native screen talents.

Colour accuracy across a huge spectrum looks impeccable, with every tone balanced beautifully against the rest.

The latest AIPQ Pro processor also upscales HD sources to 4K very handily, adding sharpness and density without exaggerating noise, while motion handling at 24fps suffers pleasingly little judder or resolution loss.

Minor niggles include a small yellowish patch that occasionally appears below the middle of the top black bar with wide aspect ratio films (we believe this is a flaw specific to our review sample), and, occasionally, too much detail is revealed in dark areas, showing faint traces of noise alongside correct shading information.

But these prove minor distractions in an otherwise outstanding performance.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix, Our Planet II)

The Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini-LED takes a more conservative approach.

Its 768 dimming zones and quoted 1400 nits peak brightness deliver solid results, representing clear improvements over basic LCD sets, but we're not talking about TCL C7K levels of dynamism.

Testing with Barbie reveals the TV's strengths and limitations.

In Standard mode, the image looks overly pushed – too cartoony with contrast and colours amped beyond what's natural, leading to lost detail.

Filmmaker Mode swings too far in the opposite direction, appearing flat and subdued with disabled manual controls.

The Movie Bright preset proves most successful, where careful adjustment (Local Dimming on High, Colour Temperature to Warm 2, Motion Handling reduced to one, Intelligent HDR enabled) unlocks more balanced results.

With Dune: Part 2, the Omni Mini-LED's desertscapes hold decent detail, with each sand grain remaining distinct. The TV takes a commendably balanced approach to tuning, retaining dark detail in the spice mining vehicle that some competitors crush into blackness. This focus on not over-cooking contrast proves admirable at this price point.

However, peak brightness falls noticeably short of rivals.

Against the TCL C7K, reds in explosions don't burn quite as intensely. Testing with Pan – a challenging 4000 nits mastered disc – reveals the limitation clearly, with the Fire TV Mini-LED showing a burning sunset as pure white, where competitors retain detail in red and orange hues.

The Blade Runner 2049 opening text shows noticeable blooming around white letters on black backgrounds, though the set soon recovers to deliver respectable performance for its price.

Black levels, while good for an LED TV in this bracket, can't match the TCL's depth. Skin tones occasionally appear washed out in very dark scenes, too, with reds looking underrepresented. The yellow of Georgie's raincoat in It doesn't separate from the grey background as convincingly as it should.

The Omni Mini-LED's upscaling of the standard-definition True Grit proves solid, with the grainy, spaghetti western aesthetic preserved convincingly and the opening lantern scene looking authentic with no aberrations.

Despite delivering a competent performance with admirable backlight consistency – avoiding the rapid brightness shifts that plague many budget Mini LEDs – the Fire TV Omni Mini-LED simply can't match the TCL's explosive contrast, superior brightness, more accomplished colour reproduction, and greater overall refinement.

The TCL delivers a picture quality that feels at least a class above, making it exceptional value.

** Winner: TCL C7K **

TCL C7K vs Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini-LED: sound

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The TCL C7K's new Bang & Olufsen sound system represents a clear step forward from previous TCL audio efforts.

The speakers deliver extremely clean and prolific detailing with good film soundtrack mixes, hitting trebles that other TVs struggle to reach without sounding harsh or whiny.

The midrange presents plenty of room for soundtracks to ebb and flow, while vocals sound well-rounded and reasonably contextual.

However, the system leans heavily towards the higher frequency spectrum. Bass doesn't reach as deep as trebles reach high, delivered with a touch too much politeness that results in a slightly treble-heavy presentation.

Background and ambient sound effects can also sometimes draw more attention than they should, while exceptionally dense soundtrack moments – such as the swelling score during the extreme eye close-up near the start of Blade Runner 2049 – sound slightly swallowed and condensed compared to more powerful systems.

Very deep and extended bass occasionally exhibits a little chuffing and buzzing interference.

Despite these limitations, the C7K's sound proves good overall for a TV in its price range, with that Bang & Olufsen influence evident in the clean detailing and extended treble response.

In contrast, the Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini-LED's standard 2.1 Dolby Atmos-ready speaker arrangement delivers by-the-numbers performance for its price bracket.

Testing with Blade Runner 2049's bass-heavy synth soundtrack immediately reveals limitations, with distortion creeping in during the bassiest sections and a general lack of precision and heft.

The car chase in The Batman fares poorly, with roaring engines sounding more like muffled mopeds. The audio also remains distinctly central, failing to track the Batmobile's left-to-right movements convincingly.

Barbie's I'm Just Ken sequence proves more successful, with clear voices and some separation between frequency ranges, though the lack of vibrancy and dynamics means it can't do justice to heavy action scenes. Kenny Loggins also never quite enters the Danger Zone during the Top Gun: Maverick opening.

While serviceable for casual viewing, the Omni Mini-LED's audio proves the weaker element of an otherwise competent package.

Overall, the TCL C7K delivers a more accomplished audio performance, with its Bang & Olufsen system providing cleaner detailing, better frequency extension, and more room for soundtracks to breathe.

While neither set eliminates the case for external speakers, such as one of the best soundbars, the TCL is still superior.

** Winner: TCL C7K **

TCL C7K vs Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini-LED: verdict

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini-LED is a solid entry point into the mid-range TV market.

It delivers clear improvements over basic LED sets, with its Mini LED backlighting providing decent black levels and respectable contrast.

The focus on balanced tuning that preserves dark detail proves commendable, while comprehensive app support and gaming credentials make it a versatile choice for mixed-use scenarios.

However, its conservative approach ultimately holds it back. Lower peak brightness compared with rivals, slightly washed-out colours in demanding scenes, a restrictive stand design, and mediocre built-in audio prevent it from truly standing out in an increasingly competitive mid-range market.

In contrast, the TCL C7K demonstrates what can be achieved when aggressive pricing meets genuinely next-level engineering.

Its explosive brightness and contrast, expansive Quantum Dot colour reproduction and excellent shadow detail reproduction deliver picture quality that feels at least a class above its price point.

The 1008-zone Mini LED backlight operates with remarkable consistency, while both Standard and Filmmaker modes prove highly effective for their respective purposes.

The Bang & Olufsen audio system, while not perfect, outperforms most built-in TV speakers at this price, and the comprehensive gaming support, including 4K/144Hz, extensive VRR options, and low input lag, will appeal to serious players. Google TV provides clean, advertisement-light navigation with excellent app support.

The TCL C7K delivers truly exceptional performance-per-pound. It earns five stars for picture quality versus the Fire TV's four, matched by superior sound and, overall, the TCL proves the superior choice for viewers seeking the most convincing performance at an accessible price

For those prioritising tight integration with Amazon's ecosystem and who don't demand the ultimate in brightness or contrast, the Fire TV Omni Mini-LED still offers appeal.

For everyone else seeking the best possible picture quality and value in a sub-£1000 65-inch Mini LED TV, the TCL C7K stands as the clear winner.

** Overall Winner: TCL C7K **

