LG QNED93 Check Amazon Screen sizes: 55, 65, 75 and 85 inches (65-inch model tested)

Type: Quantum Dot LCD

Backlight: Mini LED (486 dimming zones in 65-inch model)

HDMI inputs: x 4 (all 48Gbps HDMI 2.1)

Gaming features: 4K/144Hz, 4K/120Hz, VRR, ALLM, Dolby Vision game mode, HGiG

Input lag: 9.6ms (60Hz)

Dimensions (hwd, without stand): 83 x 145 x 5.9cm (65-inch model) VA panel technology and 486 local dimming zones bring the LG into serious contention in the premium mid-range market, while all four HDMI 2.1 ports supporting 4K/144Hz give it a gaming edge over competitors. However, picture inconsistencies and poor audio quality hold it back from matching the very best. Pros Often outstanding picture quality

Excellent gaming support

Good connectivity Cons Sound distorts and lacks bass

No HDR10+ support Sony Bravia 7 $1,081.20 at Crutchfield $1,198 at Best Buy $1,198 at Amazon $1,198 at P.C. Richard & Son Screen sizes: 55, 65, 75, and 85 inches (55-inch model tested)

Type: Quantum Dot LCD

Backlight: Mini LED (480 zones in 65-inch model)

HDMI inputs: x 4 (2 x 48Gbps HDMI 2.1)

Gaming features: 4K/120Hz, VRR, ALLM, Dolby Vision game mode

Input lag: 17.9ms (60Hz)

Dimensions (hwd, without stand): 83 x 145 x 5.7cm (65-inch model) The Bravia 7 delivers more consistent picture quality than the LG, largely thanks to superior processing. Its exceptional backlight control and outstanding colour performance make it one of the best mid-range Mini LED TVs available. Pros Outstanding colour and contrast

Impressively clean and convincing backlight control

Good sound quality Cons No HDR10+ support

Only two HDMIs support 4K/120Hz gaming

Limited effective viewing angles

Looking to snap up one of the best Mini LED TVs for your home cinema setup? If so, offerings from LG and Sony are more than likely on your radar. And we’re pitting two of them against each other below.

More specifically, we’re comparing the LG QNED93 against the Sony Bravia 7, having thoroughly tested both as part of our in-depth review gauntlet.

We’ve taken everything into account – pricing, design, features and, of course, picture and sound quality – to help you make a more informed buying decision.

LG QNED93 vs Sony Bravia 7: price

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The 65-inch LG QNED93 launched at £1699 / $1700 / AU$2470, positioning it as LG's second most premium LCD offering for 2025, beaten only by the QNED9M, which adds a wireless 4K/144Hz video transmission system. Discounts have since brought the price down, with the set available for as low as £1149 in the UK at the time of writing.

The 65-inch Sony Bravia 7 (we reviewed the 55-inch variant), launched at £1699 / $1699 / AU$2399, but can now be found for £1499.

While the TVs launched for the same price, the fact that the LG model's discounts have been deeper means it has to take this round, but do check pricing at the time that you're making your buying decision.

** Winner: LG QNED93 **

LG QNED93 vs Sony Bravia 7: design and build

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix, Our Planet II)

In the UK, the QNED93 employs an unusual centrally mounted rectangular base plate, attached via two slender neck supports. This open-backed design helps focus attention on the picture, and while the unconventional approach may initially raise concerns about stability, these end up being unfounded.

In the US, the equivalent QNED92 ships with a pair of more traditional desktop feet instead of the base plate.

The slim frame around three sides of the screen creates a modern aesthetic, while the textured silvery finish on the outer edges adds a premium touch. At 5.9cm deep, it's not the slimmest TV, but the flat rear panel makes wall-mounting straightforward via VESA attachment points.

The Bravia 7, meanwhile, opts for a more flexible approach, with feet that can be positioned in four different configurations. You can place them wide apart under the bottom corners or closer together towards the middle, with both positions offering either low or raised height options.

This versatility proves particularly useful – the narrow placement allows the TV to sit on furniture smaller than its width, while the raised position provides clearance for a soundbar.

The flush frame design creates an elegant, premium impression, and while the 5.7cm rear panel protrudes slightly, it remains a viable wall-mounting candidate.

Both sets ship with well-designed remote controls. The LG includes its Magic Remote with pointer functionality, while the Sony provides a tactile, stripped-back handset made from approximately 80 per cent recycled plastic.

Assembly proves straightforward on both, with the Sony's feet requiring no screws at all.

** Winner: Sony Bravia 7 **

LG QNED93 vs Sony Bravia 7: features

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The QNED93's VA panel technology marks a significant departure from LG's traditional IPS approach. In fact, the VA-type panel is used on the 65-inch model only.

The Mini LED backlight operates across 486 separate local dimming zones in a 27x18 configuration – a substantial increase over its predecessor.

The Dynamic QNED Pro Colour system replaces LG's proprietary Nanocell technology with new fluorescent elements and the ability to absorb more stray colour, supposedly delivering purer colour reproduction and broader DCI-P3 coverage.

LG's Gen 2 Alpha 8 AI processor has 70 per cent more processing power than its predecessor, and is responsible for handling everything from backlight control to upscaling and motion compensation.

The AI component includes improved dynamic tone mapping for HDR playback, an automatic genre selection system, an AI Picture Pro option, and various AI-powered smart features, including voice recognition for different household members, personalised AI Search, an AI Chatbot for help with TV settings, and an AI Concierge system accessed via a dedicated remote button.

HDR support includes HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision, but not HDR10+.

WebOS 25 provides comprehensive app support, with BBC iPlayer, ITVX, All4, and My5 all now on board following their initial absence at launch. The apps aren't wrapped up in the Freeview Play umbrella as in previous webOS versions, but all key services are present.

Gaming credentials are comprehensive too, with all four HDMI 2.1 ports supporting 4K/120Hz (and up to 144Hz for PC gamers. VRR extends to 144Hz, while ALLM automatically activates Game mode. Dolby Vision gaming support and a rapid 9.6ms input lag at 60Hz complete an impressive package.

The Bravia 7 employs Sony's XR Backlight Master Drive, combining Mini LED lighting with 480 local dimming zones on the 65-inch model.

Quantum Dot colour technology works alongside Sony's Triluminos system, with the XR processor extending into just about every aspect of picture quality, including delivering automatic HDR conversion of SDR with some picture presets.

The set supports HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision but, like the LG, it lacks HDR10+.

Sony's calibration partnerships extend across Netflix, Prime Video, and Sony Pictures Core, with IMAX Enhanced certification for Disney+ and Sony Pictures Core content.

Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio support comes alongside a 5.1.2-channel upmixing system, with compatibility for Sony soundbars via 360 Spatial Sound Mapping technology.

Four HDMI ports are included, though only two support the full 4K/120Hz, VRR, and ALLM gaming specification – a clear disadvantage compared with the LG. A Dolby Vision gaming mode and Perfect For PlayStation 5 compatibility partially compensate, with input lag measuring 17.9ms at 60Hz.

Google TV provides the smart platform, augmented in the UK by YouView for terrestrial catch-up services, plus Chromecast, Google Assistant, Apple AirPlay 2, and compatibility with Alexa and Siri.

** Winner: LG QNED93 **

LG QNED93 vs Sony Bravia 7: picture quality

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The QNED93 delivers a picture quality revelation for LG's LCD range.

Dark scenes contain blacks that actually look black – not grey, green, or blue – providing credibility and naturalism never previously seen from an LG LCD TV. Shadow detail remains excellent across most presets, ensuring depth and dimensionality without revealing more information than intended. Blooming proves minimal, with bright highlights rarely appearing with large clouding halos around them.

Bright HDR content looks gorgeous, combining impressive peak brightness with rich, expansive, yet natural-looking colours. The screen's light control enables it to deliver the lightest peaks of bright HDR clips with exceptional intensity, while the colour finesse and fine light controls contribute to exceptional detail with native 4K content. The Cinematic Movement motion processing handles action scenes superbly.

Filmmaker Mode can run slightly dark at times, causing some shadow details to get crushed out during dark scenes. The usually excellent shadow detail presentation in Standard mode can also take a slight hit with shots containing unusually extreme contrast levels. There can be minor baseline brightness fluctuations during cuts between bright and dark shots, too, plus slight clipping in the very brightest HDR highlights.

Where relatively dark objects appear against very bright HDR backdrops, they can look too much like silhouettes, while the usually well-controlled blooming can occasionally slip during shots with complex mixes of light and dark content. A faint, narrow band of muddiness around the very outside edges of bright clips during camera pans remains, though the set largely avoids the dirty screen effect that plagued the 2024 LG QNED91. during panning shots. These niggles crop up irregularly rather than constantly.

In the other corner, the Bravia 7 showcases Sony's mastery of Mini LED backlight control.

At the bright end, it delivers exceptionally intense HDR whites and colours that blaze with more intensity than many flagship TVs. Simultaneously, blacks appear startlingly deep, dark, and convincing – at times approaching OLED-like quality.

Most impressively, the set maintains both brightness punch for highlights and black depth for dark areas even with mixed-brightness shots, creating exceptional contrast rarely found in mid-range TVs. This consistency means that nothing the TV does throws you out of what you're watching.

Blooming remains remarkably well-controlled, too. Black bars above and below wide aspect ratio films stay almost completely free of greyness or light pollution, even when bright objects appear right alongside them – a feat of backlight isolation engineering that precious few rivals even attempt. The extent and intensity of clouding around bright objects, even against nearly black backgrounds, proves startlingly limited for such a bright mid-range TV.

The only time the backlight engine struggles is with slight general clouding and occasional blue colour shift during shots containing particularly complex mixtures of scattered extreme light and dark elements – moments that prove rare, and where the flaws remain much less distracting than the heavy dimming or pronounced halos exhibited by many other locally dimmed LCD TVs.

The combination of high brightness and strong contrast joins forces with Sony's XR Triluminos Pro system to deliver a sumptuously wide, vibrant, yet natural-looking and refined colour range. The TV also retains full saturations in very dark picture areas and brings out subtle light differences in very bright areas that elude most competitors.

Native 4K images look exceptionally sharp and detailed without exaggerated grain or glowing object edge issues, while motion remains largely unsullied by blur or judder when XR Motion Clarity is set to relatively low-powered modes.

HD upscaling performs brilliantly, offering palpable detail and insight without introducing colour shifts or unwanted digital processing side effects.

Gamers will find the TV a fantastically fun and immersive display, with input lag of 17.9ms proving acceptable for all but the most hardcore competitive gamers.

Aside from the relatively minor cloudiness and colour shifting with rare shots containing broad mixes of light and dark extremes, the only other negative point is that backlight blooming becomes more noticeable when viewing from much of an angle.

** Winner: Sony Bravia 7 **

LG QNED93 vs Sony Bravia 7: sound

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The QNED93 talks ambitiously about sound quality, featuring LG's WOW Orchestra system for combining the TV's speakers with compatible LG soundbars, plus WOW interface support for unified control. An AI Sound Pro system attempts to expand the soundstage by upgrading incoming audio to a virtual 9.1.2-channel presentation.

Unfortunately, the end result falls short of these promises.

The AI Sound Pro mode does add volume, impact, and bass presence while projecting sound further from the screen to better utilise Dolby Atmos decoding. However, even this setting causes the speakers to break down into buzzing, crackling, and humming interference when pushed.

The default Dolby Atmos mode suffers from similar issues despite having less volume, projection, or bass available. As with some LG OLEDs over the years, the basic audio hardware simply can't deliver on the ambitious processing.

The Bravia 7, meanwhile, features Sony's Acoustic Multi-Audio system, pumping 40W through four speakers comprising two full-range bass reflex drivers and two tweeters for, according to Sony, cleaner and more accurately placed detail sounds. Running the provided auto-calibration system proves essential for optimal results.

Performance proves very good for this price category.

The soundstage projects nicely away from the chassis, creating a large, room-filling sense of space populated with clean, well-positioned details. Dolby Atmos and DTS:X mixes receive at least partial justice in their three-dimensional presentation.

Dialogue emerges from the centre with conviction and clarity, and while the sound can occasionally feel slightly polite and trebly during explosive moments, lacking some bass heft, the speakers never collapse into distortion under pressure.

** Winner: Sony Bravia 7 **

LG QNED93 vs Sony Bravia 7: verdict

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The QNED93 proves emphatically that LG can compete at the serious end of the LCD TV market. Its VA panel (again, this is only in the 65-inch model) delivers black levels and backlight uniformity that completely elude the brand's traditional IPS approach, while bright HDR content looks spectacular.

The 486 dimming zones, Dynamic QNED Pro Colour system, and Gen 2 Alpha 8 processor combine to create often-outstanding picture quality, backed by exemplary gaming support across all four HDMI 2.1 ports.

Minor picture inconsistencies and notably poor audio quality prevent an unbridled recommendation, but there are times when its images look nothing short of majestic.

The Sony Bravia 7 demonstrates how much of a flagship's DNA can filter down to more affordable pricing. Its backlight control proves exceptional, maintaining deep blacks and intense brightness even during mixed-lighting scenes – a consistency that creates a thoroughly immersive viewing experience.

Outstanding colour and contrast, minimal blooming, and excellent upscaling make it arguably the best value option from Sony's current range. The limitation of just two full-specification HDMI 2.1 ports disappoints, and viewing angles prove restricted, but these compromises pale against the picture quality on offer.

While the LG delivers impressive performance and superior gaming connectivity, the Sony's more accomplished picture processing, better sound quality, and exceptional consistency give it the edge.

