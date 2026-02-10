Sony Bravia 3 (K65S35BP) $648 at Amazon $649.99 at Best Buy $798 at P.C. Richard & Son $848 at Walmart Screen size 65 inches (also available in 43, 50, 55, 65, 75 and 85 inches) Type LCD Backlight Direct LED (no local dimming) Resolution 4K HDR formats HLG, HDR10, Dolby Vision Operating system Google TV HDMI inputs 4 Gaming features 4K/60Hz, ALLM Input lag 13.2ms at 60Hz ARC/eARC eARC Optical output? Yes Dimensions (hwd, without stand) 84 x 145 x 7.2cm The Bravia 3 handles some picture and sound aspects well, but its poor handling of dark content and lacklustre gaming specs can’t be overlooked. Pros Warm and natural colours

Impressive motion processing

Dynamic and spacious built-in sound Cons Poor black levels

60Hz panel won’t appeal to gamers

Expensive compared with competitors TCL C7K / QM7K (65C7K) $797.97 at Walmart $797.99 at Best Buy $797.99 at P.C. Richard & Son $997.97 at Amazon Screen size 65 inches (also available in 50, 55, 75, 85, 98 and 115 inches) Type Quantum Dot LCD Backlight Mini LED (1008 dimming zones) Resolution 4K HDR formats HLG, HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision Operating system Google TV HDMI inputs 4 (2 x 48Gbps HDMI 2.1) Gaming features 4K/144Hz, 4K/120Hz, VRR, ALLM, Dolby Vision game mode Input lag 13.2ms at 60Hz ARC/eARC eARC Optical output? Yes Dimensions (hwd, without stand) 83 x 144 x 5.6cm Super-aggressive pricing, much-improved Mini LED backlighting and expansive Quantum Dot colour make the C7K the standout of TCL’s 2025 range. Pros Explosive brightness, contrast and colour

Excellent value

Impressively rich gaming support Cons Only two full-bandwidth HDMI sockets

Sound staging can lose coherence

No Freely or Freeview Play

Comparing a Sony and TCL TV is of even more interest now than it was just weeks ago, following the industry-shaking announcement that Sony is planning to sell 51 per cent of its home entertainment business to TCL.

Our experts have weighed in on what this could mean for Sony’s iconic home cinema range, but the deal has at least highlighted some of the relative strengths of each electronics giant: TCL excels at producing televisions with specification and picture quality well beyond their price points, whereas Sony tends to take its time to squeeze the most authenticity out of the hardware it has available.

Given that we are comparing two budget TVs, the Sony Bravia 3 and the TCL C7K, it might seem a foregone conclusion who will come out on top, especially given the review scores of each model.

Still, we have given each TV its due diligence and compared each TV category by category. Can relative newcomer TCL really topple a long-standing industry Titan such as Sony?

Sony Bravia 3 vs TCL C7K: price

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix, Our Great National Parks)

The 65-inch TCL C7K launched at a good value price of £1399 / $1500 / AU$2295. The Sony Bravia 3 was released later in the UK than in other territories, with launch pricing a tad cheaper, at £1299 / $1000 / AU$1499.

However, we tested both at the same UK price of £899, and both have been on sale as low as £749.

Despite the Sony Bravia 3 launching a tad cheaper, the two TVs are now level pegging – so we’re going to call this one a draw.

** Winner: Draw**

Sony Bravia 3 vs TCL C7K: design

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The Sony Bravia 3 is a well-built, if unremarkable-looking TV made from 100 per cent plastic, including the rather cheap-looking legs.

Still, assembly is super quick and easy, and there are both wide and narrow options for the feet. Bezels are fairly slim around the top three sides of the screen, with a slightly more pronounced chin.

The remote at least feels premium – it's the same (non-backlit) remote seen on the Sony Bravia 8 II.

The TCL C7K, however, has a much more premium look all round. The screen is wrapped in a slick, narrow brushed-metal trim on the front, with a Bang & Olufsen multi-channel speaker system protruding out slightly from the back.

Rather than feet, the C7K uses a metal central desktop mounting plate, with a wide-neck-with-detachable-cover arrangement that you can tidy your cabling into.

Unlike the Bravia 3, the C7K doesn’t get the same premium remote as its step-up brethren. Still, the plastic remote supplied has a nice brushed metal-style finish.

Despite being at similar price points, the designs of these two TVs are on opposite sides of the value spectrum. The C7K easily takes the win here for a premium look far above its price point.

** Winner: TCL C7K**

Sony Bravia 3 vs TCL C7K: features

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Right off the bat, there are some pretty stark differences noticeable with the panel technology alone. The TCL C7K made headlines thanks to its Mini LED screen with 1008 independent dimming zones, a remarkably high number, especially given the price. A Quantum Dot colour system is also included.

In contrast, the Sony Bravia 3 sports a standard direct-lit LCD panel without any local dimming or Quantum Dots. It does, however, boast Sony’s Triluminous Pro technology to boost colour volume.

Despite Sony’s pedigree with video games, the Bravia 3 is also lacking when it comes to gaming features. The C7K can support 4K feeds all the way up to 144Hz, doubling to a ridiculous 288Hz with TCL’s Game Accelerator technology (though that comes with a resolution drop to Full HD). VRR is supported all the way up to the 288Hz maximum, and ALLM is also on board.

The Bravia 3, on the other hand, taps out at a considerably lower 4K/60Hz. Granted, this is where the majority of console games max out anyway, but the lack of even 4K/120Hz is disappointing. VRR is also off the table, but ALLM is at least supported.

Movie lovers are better catered for, however, as the Bravia 3 supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG. The C7K trumps it again, though, with support for all four high dynamic range formats, sporting the three mentioned previously as well as HDR10+.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

On the sound front, the Bravia 3 sports a two-channel speaker system with a combined 20W of power. The system features Sony’s X-Balance drivers and Bass Reflex technology, which aims to produce deeper bass and enhanced vocal clarity.

We’ll see how much of a difference they make in the sound section, as they’re up against the C7K’s Bang & Olufsen sound system, which features new high-fidelity speaker designs fed by 60W of power.

Smart features are at least a bit more even, with both models running Google TV with the usual variety of domestic and international streaming apps.

The specification for the Bravia 3 may look disappointing in comparison with the C7K, but we do have to bear in mind Sony’s picture pedigree. As we say in our review: “The Japanese giant is renowned for creating TVs that are greater than the sum of their parts, thanks to clever processing and careful, considered tuning.”

Still, the Bravia 3 is up against an inordinate number of features. Other highlights of the TCL C7K include a claimed peak brightness of 2600 nits, a new AIPQ Pro picture processor and a whole host of ‘Halo Control’ technology to deliver better dark scene consistency.

Given the C7K’s class-leading feature set at this price, it seems almost unfair to pit it against the Bravia 3. But on pretty much every front, the C7K trumps the Bravia 3 when it comes to features – and often by some margin.

** Winner: TCL C7K**