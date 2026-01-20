We're not even three weeks into 2026, and already we have some groundbreaking news regarding the future of two of the most prominent brands in the world of TV and AV.

Sony and TCL have announced that they are moving forward with discussions to establish a joint venture between the companies, which will see TCL assume control of Sony's home entertainment business.

The partnership is in early stages, with both companies signing a "memorandum of understanding to confirm their intentions to establish a joint venture that will assume Sony's home entertainment business".

Providing this "strategic partnership" goes ahead, the Chinese tech firm will hold 51 per cent of shares, with Sony maintaining 49 per cent. This will, of course, mean that TCL is the majority shareholder.

In a statement shared by Sony, it confirmed that the joint operation will "operate globally", and will ensure that TCL oversees "the full process from product development and design to manufacturing, sales, logistics, and customer service for products including televisions and home audio equipment".

Discussions are ongoing between the companies, but definitive binding agreements are expected to be reached by the end of March 2026, with operations from the new joint venture expected to commence in April 2027.

We've reached out to Sony and TCL for further comment on this partnership.

What does this mean for Sony Bravia TVs going forward?

Sony claims that it will continue to sell TVs under the globally recognised Sony and Bravia branding.

However, Sony aims to leverage TCL’s advanced display technology development, global scale, and end-to-end cost efficiencies to expand its global reach and bring its TV, audio and home cinema products to a wider range of consumers – particularly those seeking more affordable options.

Sony's contribution to this will involve its "high-quality picture and audio technology", which likely refers to its highly regarded picture processing and audio expertise, which it will continue to implement in Bravia-branded TVs going forward, as well as future home cinema audio products such as soundbars and (hopefully) AV receivers.

Considering that TCL enjoyed a particularly successful 2025, with five-star reviews for its C8K, C7K and C6KS TVs, we can certainly see the value in leveraging the company's resources and experience when it comes to the development of panel technology.

What does concern us slightly is TCL's aversion to OLED, as it has stated many times that it considers Mini LED to be the superior panel technology. Sony's recent OLED TVs (including the Bravia 8 II) have all been absolute show stoppers, so we can only hope that it remains dedicated to OLED with TCL at the helm.

TCL in the wider industry

TCL already plays a key role in providing other manufacturers with panels via its CSOT display manufacturing arm. Therefore, TCL already plays a key role in the production of televisions from a wide range of established manufacturers.

That being said, this joint venture sounds like a much closer partnership, which will see TCL assume a vital role in overseeing everything from development to the sale of Sony Bravia-branded TVs.

We'll have to wait and see how this partnership takes shape, as it's very early days. However, this is certainly an unprecedented and unexpected move from both companies.

