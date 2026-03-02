In For Review: two newcomers, Sony’s affordable Bluetooth turntables, and LG’s most popular OLED TV are being tested this month

As I type this in the first days of March 2026, it seems that the dreary, gloomy, incessantly rainy days in the UK are about to end. There is sunshine streaming in from the window, with the promise of longer days, spring blooms, less rain and, yes, hayfever.

We hope the weather is looking up wherever you are, too; and what makes the incoming days even brighter is the selection of great hi-fi and home cinema products we have in for review that we can't wait to get stuck in to.

This month, we are encountering products from brand new manufacturers we’ve not tested before – an exciting prospect, considering What Hi-Fi? is turning 50 years old this year – along with Sony’s hotly anticipated new Bluetooth turntables, and what could be the most popular telly of 2026, the LG C6.

We may be turning 50, but that hasn’t dimmed our enjoyment of testing AV products and bringing you our honest, in-depth advice on what to spend your money on.

Thank you for all your messages in last month's In For Review instalment. If you would like to get in touch or if you have any questions about the products we’re testing next, drop us a comment below or email us at whathifi@futurenet.com.

LG C6

(Image credit: Future)

Attention might be focused on the W6, G6 and the largest versions of the C6 with their upgraded panel, but the standard C6 will still be the most popular LG OLED TV (probably the most popular OLED TV full-stop) in 2026.

We’ll be pitting the 65-inch version against the Award-winning C5 to find out if LG has further refined its near-perfect performance:features:price ratio.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sony PS-LX3BT and PS-LX5BT turntables

(Image credit: Sony)

Successors to the five-star budget PS-LX310BT we constantly recommend for vinyl newbies, the new Sony PS-LX3BT and step-up PS-LX5BT turntables carry on the tried-and-tested formula: fully automatic and plug-and-play operation, a built-in phono stage for greater flexibility with system matching, and a pre-fitted cartridge and tonearm.

The new models have had a fresh lick of paint, updated Bluetooth aptX Adaptive streaming powers, and upgraded components that promise better sound performance. The main different between the two models is the choice of cartridge, and – at £299 / €350 / AU$469 (for the LX3) and £399 / €460 AU$599 (for the LX5) – they are still on the affordable side. We have both decks in and can’t wait to take them for a spin.

Yamaha YH-4000

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The same technology as the high-end, Award-winning YH-5000SE, but half the price? That’s the promise set by the Yamaha YH-4000 open-back wired headphones, which use the same 50mm orthodynamic (planar magnetic) driver as their more auspicious sibling, and sporting a similar structure and design – but with tweaked damping and internal filter.

Costing £2199 / $2499 / AU$3999, can the YH-4000 deliver much of that same “exceptional detail resolution and expressive dynamics” we hailed in the 5000SE? We’ll find out soon enough.

Unitra WSH-805

(Image credit: Unitra)

We are excited to welcome a brand new manufacturer – Polish hi-fi brand Unitra – into the What Hi-Fi? listening rooms for the first time. We have seen Unitra’s products on display at the High End Munich show in recent years, and we’re excited finally to get our hands on a sample of this all-analogue, integrated, dual-mono stereo amplifier (£4499 / €4999).

Will its performance live up to the hype of those beautifully presented front-panel controls and VU meters? We sure hope so.

Valerion VisionMaster Pro 2

(Image credit: Valerion)

Valerion raised an astonishing $10.9 million on Kickstarter to fund its projector range, and we have finally got hands on its debut UK model, the VisionMaster Pro 2.

This classily styled box boasts a 4K resolution, 3000 ISO lumens of brightness and 110 per cent coverage of the Rec.2020 colour range. Valerion also claims that it has more or less solved the projector rainbow effect with its latest software update. Let’s see if the projector can live up to the hype.

Hisense HT Saturn

(Image credit: Hisense)

Enjoy the sound of the Sony Bravia Theatre Quad system but can’t stretch to its undoubtedly premium price tag? The Hisense HT Saturn could be for you. As with the Sony system, the Saturn features four wireless speakers that you position around your room so that they can work together and create immersive Dolby Atmos sound.

Unlike the Sony system, while the Saturn comes bundled with a subwoofer, it is also more than £1000 cheaper. Let’s hope it sounds good.

MORE:

What Hi‑Fi? turns 50: celebrating five decades of expert reviews, trusted advice and brilliant products

Ask The Reader: Do you care who makes your TV?

This neat streaming and vinyl system is a modern take on a classic hi-fi setup – fewer boxes, great sound