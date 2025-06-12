The most crowdfunded projector brand ever has come to the UK. Valerion raised an astonishing $10.9 million (£8m) on Kickstarter, although this was for its entire range of projectors and not just one model.

Its flagship VisionMaster Pro 2 is now available at Richer Sounds and Peter Tyson, and will come to more retailers next month. But it also has three other models on offer.

The brand promises pro-level hardware with a user-friendly design and more wallet-friendly price. The VisionMaster Pro 2 promises features rarely seen below the £5000 mark, yet costs £2599.

It's engineered around RGB triple-laser tech, with "striking brightness" and "industry-leading colour performance".

You get 4K resolution, 3000 ISO lumens of brightness to counter ambient light, and 110% Rec.2020 colour coverage. Greater contrast and shadow detail is promised thanks to the Enhanced Black Level (EBL) optical engine, while it supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, IMAX Enhanced and has a Filmmaker Mode.

Gamers should enjoy the 240Hz refresh rate with just 4ms of lag (though this is at 1080p HD, not 4K). And it should be versatile in terms of placement thanks to auto-focus, auto-keystone and intelligent obstacle avoidance.

But the VisionMaster Pro 2 isn't the most expensive in the range. That honour goes to the VisionMaster Max, which is the first smart RGB laser projector to have a professional-grade lens system and 3500 lumens of brightness. That will cost you £4349.

The original VisionMaster Pro is a little cheaper than the newer model though, at £2299. It just has mostly the same specs but slightly lower brightness levels – but that shouldn't be noticeable in a dark room.

Finally, the StreamMaster Plus 2 is £1899. It's another 4K RGB triple-laser model, promising immersive visuals, vivid colours and sharp detail.

All of these models run Google TV and support AirPlay 2, Chromecast, and Bluetooth.

As ever, the proof is in the testing. We'll bring you reviews of these as soon as we can.

