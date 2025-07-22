Entries are now open for our Best of IFA 2025 awards
Your chance to bag a trophy
Entries are now open for the inaugural Future Innovation Awards – Best of IFA. These awards honour the most ground-breaking products and revolutionary services showcased at the IFA tech show in September, as selected by Future PLC's leading tech and gaming websites – including What Hi-Fi?.
So why should you enter?
Winning products will feature on some of Future PLC's leading websites, such as Tom's Guide, TechRadar, Windows Central, Android Central, What Hi-Fi? and more.
As if that wasn't enough, there are other reasons to enter.
- Have your products and services reviewed by our industry expert judges
- Downloadable fully-licensed digital nominee badge to be used for in-house marketing
- Winners will receive a complimentary crystal glass trophy to showcase your win
- Winners can license the Future Innovation Awards official award winner's badge for use in brand marketing campaigns
The deadline for entries is 23:59 CET August 22, 2025, so don't delay, get yours in today.
For more information, and to find out how to enter, just follow this link. Good luck!
Last year's IFA saw some big products from some of the biggest tech brands. Highlights include the Technics SC-CX700 all-in-one audio system, the Xgimi Aura 2 UST projector, AKG N9 Hybrid over-ear headphones and Beyerdynamic Aventho 300 headphones.
We're sure this year's show will have even more to enjoy.
