Monitor Audio has unveiled the Bronze Series 7G, its latest range of loudspeakers built for both two-channel listening and multi-channel systems and designed with the aim of setting "a new benchmark for entry-level performance".

The new range consists of five models, with the Bronze 300 7G floorstanders positioned as the lineup's flagship speakers. The 300 7G is joined by the Bronze 50 standmount pair, the Bronze Centre 7G, the Bronze On-Wall 7G and the Bronze AMS 7G Dolby Atmos-enabled speakers.

At the core of the new range is the new 'Ceramic-Coated Aluminium Magnesium (C-CAM)' gold dome tweeter, a continuation of the same design used by Monitor Audio since 1982. This latest evolution of the brand's signature technology promises "crisp, ultra-realistic high frequencies" and "exceptional detail and clarity".

Working alongside the new tweeter are the Ceramic-Coated Aluminium Magnesium (C-CAM) bass and mid-bass drive units, which employ a lightweight yet rigid design and powerful motor systems for a "deep, punchy and accurate bass".

This new iteration of the C-CAM design also benefits from a larger voice coil and improved magnet configuration in pursuit of reduced distortion and improved sensitivity for a better midrange reproduction.

(Image credit: Monitor Audio)

The crossovers found within the Bronze Series 7G employ high-grade components such as refined capacitors and transistors, designed to provide a seamless signal path and further enable a more faithful musical reproduction.

On the outside, every Bronze 7G speaker cabinet has been engineered with performance in mind. The new range benefits from real wood and plywood front baffles chosen to blend strength, rigidity and acoustic integrity. Monitor's 'through-bolt' technology, which locks the cabinet together from the inside, also helps to reduce unwanted driver resonance and improve structural integrity.

Each new speaker of the Bronze Series 7G range is available in a walnut, black or white finish. Prices are as follows:

- Bronze 300 7G: £1000 / €1250 / $1400​ per pair

- Bronze 50 70: £500 / €600 / $700 per pair

- Bronze Centre 7G: £400 / €500 / $550

- Bronze On-Wall 7G: £300 / €350 / $400

- Bronze AMS 7G: £450 / €575 / $625 per pair

At these prices, that sees Monitor Audio's latest range head up against the excellent Bowers & Wilkins 600 Series entry-level line of loudspeakers.

