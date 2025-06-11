Acoustic Energy adds range-topping floorstanders to its revamped 300 Series

Acoustic Energy has unveiled the new AE320² floorstanders, its latest addition to the recently revamped 300 Series of mid-range loudspeakers.

The British brand announced at the start of this year that it had entirely redesigned its 300 Series, with no part of its previous, 2018-released iteration carrying over into the new models.

The new five-strong speaker series, including the range-topping AE320², uses technology that the company pioneered in its 15-year-old Reference Series, as well as taking trickle-down tweeter tech derived from its flagship £6000 Corinium floorstanders.

The three-way AE309² floorstanders features a 12cm paper cone midrange driver and 14cm paper cone bass driver alongside a new 29mm soft dome tweeter, promising a significant step up in audio quality at this given price point.

Further, the speakers employ a slot-shaped duct port at the rear of each tower for greater bass output, designed to reduce the effect of air turbulence for a cleaner, less distorted lower-end signature.

The new AE320² incorporates Acoustic Energy's Resonance Suppression Composite technology, which, says its manufacturer, dramatically reduces cabinet colouration while allowing each driver to perform "with exceptional clarity and precision."

The AE320² join the new AE309² floorstanders. (Image credit: Acoustic Energy)

According to Mat Spandl, Acoustic Energy's Managing Director, “By leveraging the insights from our Corinium project, we have been able to push the boundaries of what is possible in loudspeaker design at this price point. Our goal was to create a speaker that not only delivers exceptional sound quality but also integrates seamlessly into modern living spaces.”

The AE309² are available in a choice of walnut or new ‘silk-touch’ matte black or white finishes. The new speakers are supplied with aluminium feet and spike covers, with Acoustic Energy promising that its new floorstanders will integrate seamlessly into any home décor.

The new AE320² are available from late June, priced at £1999 / €2199. We had the pleasure of seeing the 300 Series at the Bristol Hi-Fi Show 2025, while the AE300² standmounts (£649) are currently in our test rooms for review. We'll find out soon if that trickle-down technology has paid dividends for the new range.

