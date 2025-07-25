Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 $399 at Amazon $399 at Sweetwater Sound $399 at Best Buy Bluetooth: 5.4

Codec support: AAC, SBC, aptX, aptX Adaptive, aptX Lossless

Noise cancelling: Yes

Battery Life: 6.5 hours (earbuds), 20 hours (total)

Finishes: x 4 (Anthracite Black, Dove White, Midnight Blue, Jade Green)

Weight: 7g per bud The B&W Pi8 are some of the best premium wireless earbuds around. While Bose offers better ANC, B&W's effort is still proficient at this level, and they'll reward you with their supremely clear, detailed and refined sound. Pros More detailed and refined-sounding than the Bose

Better with dynamics and rhythms

Noise-cancelling is still competitive Cons Bose's ANC quality is more powerful

No ear tip fit test

Bose buds offer a better fit Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) Check Amazon Check Walmart Bluetooth: 5.3

Codec support: AAC, SBC, aptX Adaptive

Noise cancelling: Yes

Battery Life: 6 hours (earbuds), 24 hours (total)

Finishes: x 3 (Black, White Smoke, Deep Plum)

Weight: 7.7g per bud The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) are excellent all-rounders. Not only is their fit excellent and their ANC abilities remain oustanding, but they sound markedly better than their predecessors. Pros Class-leading ANC

More secure fit than the Pi8

Sound punchy and entertaining Cons Immersive Audio drains battery

Not as musically refined as the Pi8

B&W buds dig out more detail

It's not easy deciding on the right premium wireless earbuds for you, especially when the contenders come from companies with the weighty reputations carried by Bose and Bowers & Wilkins. With so many factors at play, how do you decide which are the right buds for you?

Do you go with Bose's QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen), the latest pair from the resident noise-cancelling kings, or should you take a punt on the audio pedigree of the Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 wireless earbuds?

To that end, we've tested both earbuds against each other and assessed the strengths and weaknesses of these two excellent five-star pairs to help guide you towards the right decision.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) vs Bowers & Wilkins Pi8: price

We're not operating in bargain basement territory here. (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) landed with an official price of £299 / $299 / AU$450, undercutting the pricier Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 – which launched at £349 / $399 / AU$599 – by a reasonable distance.

We have seen the Pi8 occasionally drop in price since their release late last year – you can pick them up for £299 in the UK at the time of writing, for instance. We wouldn't expect the Bose to offer discounts any time soon, however.

*Winner: Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen)*

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) vs Bowers & Wilkins Pi8: design and comfort

Premium builds for premium buds (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

What we have is two very nice pairs of wireless earbuds. We'll get into how they perform and sound below, but suffice to say that neither going to let you down in terms of comfort and build.

Let's start with the more costly B&W Pi8. The IP54-rated buds have been completely redesigned from the inside out, with a new shape, internals and drivers compared with their older-gen progenitors. In any of their boujee colourways, they look and feel like the premium buds they are.

You get four different sizes of silicone ear tips provided in the box –extra small, small, medium and large – and while we'd have liked an extra large tip and an accompanying ear fit test on the app, they're generally a pleasant and secure fit, even if we find it can take a bit too much manoeuvring to get the seal just right.

That's not a problem we've experienced with the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen). Thanks to the return of their supporting stability ear bands, wherein a ridge of material fits within your inner ear, they're a stable and comfortable fit no matter what you do or where you go. Running, jogging, power-walking for a train; they remain rock-steady regardless of the task at hand.

We regarded the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds as some of the best running headphones for that very reason, and it's the same story with the second-gen follow-up.

It's a little frustrating that only three ear tip sizes are included with the Bose, but we're reasonably confident that those stability bands will prevent you from having too many issues. Still, an extra small option at the very least would have been nice.

The QC Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) are a well-made pair of wireless earbuds, too. From the shiny exterior of the outer stems to the quality plastics used in constructing the main body, you'll hear no complaints from us on the quality front.

Tough to pick a winner here, but for their more secure, comfortable and sport-ready fit, it's the Bose buds for us.

*Winner: Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen)*

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) vs Bowers & Wilkins Pi8: features

Neither set leaves you starved for features (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The new Bose buds offer six hours of battery life on a single charge, with three additional charges from the charging case resulting in a healthy 24-hour total battery life. Those are decent figures which roughly match up with the 6.5 hours (buds) and 20 hours respectively offered by the Pi8, with ANC switched on.

In terms of Bluetooth codecs, AAC and SBC codecs are supported by the Bose, as well as aptX Adaptive for streaming in 24-bit hi-res lossless and low latency via compatible sources.

B&W goes even further, with the Pi8 offering support for aptX Adaptive up to 24-bit/96kHz alongside aptX Lossless for greater hi-res support.

The Bose earbuds' party piece is Immersive Audio, the brand's take on spatial audio, which aims to deliver a more three-dimensional effect on any music you play. This is available in Still (fixed) and Motion (dynamic head-tracking) versions. It's a bit of a Marmite feature among our test team, as some find the effect 'pulls apart' music, and you have to find the right kind of track that plays to this 'immersive' effect's strengths.

However, it is available if you are a fan of spatial audio, and it's something that the B&W buds don't support in any shape or form

That doesn't mean the Pi8 don't have a party piece of their own. The buds' charging case doubles up as a wireless audio re-transmitter, meaning you can connect it via USB-C to 3.5mm or USB-C to a source that doesn’t support Bluetooth streaming, such as an in-flight entertainment system or older analogue devices, and it will play audio through the wireless buds. Handy.

What else? Both sets of wireless earbuds support Bluetooth Multipoint, as well as responsive and well-implemented touch controls. Both offer app support via their respective platforms, with Bose and B&W each offering comprehensive, easily navigable and pleasingly intuitive services.

Pretty much neck and neck, here, with Immersive Audio cancelled out by the Pi8's clever wireless transmitter charging case.

*Winner: Draw*

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) vs Bowers & Wilkins Pi8: noise cancelling and call quality

Noise cancelling is Bose's bread and butter, but B&W isn't far behind. (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

At this level, the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) are still the ones to beat. Thanks to subtle tweaks to the buds' noise-cancelling algorithm and the continued use of Bose's CustomTune sound calibration tech, which adapts your noise-cancelling experience depending on your surroundings, the new buds are once again exceptional at keeping the outside world at bay.

Bose's claim that this new system would be more adept at filtering out sudden spikes of noise is something we found worked well during our tests. Across all noise modes and with most environmental noises, the Bose buds are in a class of one – they are more highly effective at cancelling noise compared with their rivals. Of course, the strength of their ANC does mean it comes with a 'vacuum' effect – which not everyone gets along with, but it's perfectly fine to live with if strong ANC is a priority.

B&W's noise-cancelling effort is a long way from being poor, and even when put up against the might of their class-leading rivals, the Pi8 do an admirable job. They're not quite as good at suppressing higher frequencies as the QC Ultra Earbuds, but they still do a fine job with the low-frequency rumbles generated by roadworks, trains or passing traffic.

In terms of voice calls, it's a much smaller gap. The Pi8 make voices come through naturally, clearly and expressively, whereas the Bose, while occasionally just a smidge artificial-sounding, are clear and articulate with voices. They're better at blocking out the outside world from coming through on calls, too, as you'd expect from the noise-cancelling kings.

For their outstanding ANC talents, the Bose buds take the crown here.

*Winner: Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen)*

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) vs Bowers & Wilkins Pi8: sound quality

Can Bose compete with B&W's flagship earbuds? (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Let's find out how the Bose and B&W earbuds stack up sonically.

To be frank, the Pi8 are some of the best-sounding wireless buds we've heard at their premium level. They scooped up a What Hi-Fi? Award win last year, and for good reason. The Pi8 delve into your music with forensic thoroughness, unearthing heaps of textural detail to put you fully in the picture.

There's a tangible feeling of maturity and refinement to how they sound. The Pi8 reach levels of sonic sophistication which lesser buds can only dream of, leading to a consummate performance that excels across the frequencies.

To quote from our review: "They shine a light on any music streamed their way with a beautifully balanced approach – you can savour every frequency from the lowest of lows to the highest highs".

There's weight to be found to keep us engaged with more energetic and demanding tunes as the flagship earbuds offer hearty helpings of authority behind instruments, be they pounding drums or speedy electronic beats. If we are being picky, there are rivals (such as the Sony WF-1000XM5) that deliver a tad more rhythmic drive and a greater sense of fun, but we can't imagine anyone not enjoying these refined Pi8 buds.

Bose's QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen), meanwhile, don't completely overhaul the work of their five-star predecessors, favouring small tweaks to their sound tuning.

Thankfully, these apparently small changes have made a big difference. Bose's tweaked audio tuning in the second-gen buds teasessubtle improvements aimed at better bass response and smoother high-end frequencies, qualities we can happily report have evidently been improved with this newer iteration.

As our review states: "The newer buds sink to impressive new depths while retaining the requisite tautness and agility of their lower-end reproduction. Strings plunge deeper than before, but no matter the frequencies, there’s satisfying body and texture to notes that goes beyond anything the original QC Ultra Earbuds could muster".

They're brilliantly judged buds, striking a lovely balance between authoritative punch and compositional smarts. Rough edges are smoothed over with impressive control, while the buds' fluidity and control make them easy yet rewarding, entertaining listen.

The Pi8 are more detailed and refined, setting a benchmark for the amount of information they're able to dig out at this level, while the subtle nuances of performances are brought through so insightfully that very few rivals are able to match them.

Still, Bose's second-gen earbuds aren't a million miles behind, with key improvements making them a clearer, punchier and more entertaining prospect than their predecessors.

Both sets are five-star models, but for their greater refinement and sonic sophistication, the Pi8 are the winners for outright sound quality.

*Winner: Bowers & Wilkins Pi8*

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) vs Bowers & Wilkins Pi8: verdict

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

In some ways, this is a pretty easy call. Both are five-star wireless earbuds that are well-made, offer a similar set of advanced features and perform admirably for the premium billing.

But they do play to their strengths. If you want class-leading noise-cancelling, opt for the Bose QC Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen). If sound quality is your priority, the B&W Pi8 are the ones to pick.

Pretty simple, right?

There are plenty of other elements to consider, however. There is still a price difference between the two (if discounts don't equalise them), and some may prefer B&W's more premium design and colour options, while others might prefer Bose's stable fit. Equally, the B&W's re-transmitter charging case will be appealing for frequent flyers, while the lack of any spatial audio features will see many reaching for Bose's 'immersive' version.

Whichever model you choose, however, you can be assured that you'll be getting an excellent performer when it comes to comfort, features and sound quality.

MORE:

Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 vs Pi6: which B&W wireless earbuds should you choose?

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) vs QC Ultra Earbuds (1st Gen): which noise-cancelling buds are better?

Our guide to the best wireless earbuds we've tested and recommend