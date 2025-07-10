If you're the sort of person who struggles with traditional 'in-ear' wireless earbuds, you might be thinking that the Amazon Prime Day sales aren't for you. There's nothing there for me, you may think as you close your laptop and stare mournfully out of the window, envying a world full of people enjoying the best wireless earbuds in town. Everybody hurts...

Don't be so sure. The Bose Ultra Open Earbuds are designed for users who find traditional designs too uncomfortable or unruly, and what's more, their price has dropped from £299 to just £190 at Amazon, a stunning saving of £109!

Best Bose wireless earbuds deal

So, what's this design all about then? As hinted at above, the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds aim to bypass the issues of user discomfort and isolation associated with traditional in-ear buds, instead opting for a design wherein the earpieces sit outside the ear to fire music towards your ear canal.

It's a sort of clip on and play arrangement, with the Open Earbuds comprising a pill-shaped bud, the battery cylinder, and a silicone band or cuff that connects the two sections.

It works, too. If you can get the right angle, they're so comfy and unobtrusive that it can be easy to forget you're wearing them if your music is switched off.

If it's on, the sound is impressively well-realised, and while it won't reach the levels set by the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, the musical, punchy and entertaining sound produced is some of the best we've ever heard from an open design.

You don't get shafted for features, either. aptX Adaptive codec support is on board, as well as around 26 hours of battery life with the charging case. Noise cancelling is naturally off the table, but you do get access to Bose's spatialised 'Immersive Audio', not to mention Bluetooth Multipoint.

Don't want to follow the herd? Check out the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds at Amazon.

