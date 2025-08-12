Looks like Apple's AirPods wireless headphones will soon be able to translate live speech. According to an image buried within the iOS 26 beta (found by 9to5Mac), you'll be able to activate the Live Translation feature by pressing both AirPods stems at once.

The image shows text in English, Portuguese, French, and German. The feature is thought to be coming to the AirPods 4 and five-star AirPods Pro 2.

This feature was previously rumoured to be in the pipeline, so this image just adds fuel to the fire.

Live Translation is currently embedded into iOS apps like FaceTime, Messages and Phone. So bringing it to AirPods seems like a natural extension.

It's not the only new feature coming to AirPods later this year. Also in iOS 26 is Camera Remote, which lets you use your wireless earbuds as a camera shutter control, studio-quality audio recording, better call quality, the ability to pause media when you fall asleep, and more.

The AirPods Pro 3 have also been rumoured to launch later this year, though some analysts say next year is more likely.

iOS 26 will launch alongside the iPhone 17 range in September.

