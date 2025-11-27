Serious music fan looking for a pair of wireless earbuds capable of delivering a transparent, but engaging sound? Then I’d strongly suggest looking at Amazon’s current Black Friday deal on the Technics EAH-AZ100.

The deal is live on Amazon right now and lets you grab the five-star, Award-winning earbuds for £209.99 (save £49).

Technics EAH-AZ100: was £259 now £209.99 at Amazon Offering a transparent, but engaging and spacious sound, if you're a serious music fan who wants to hear your music as close to the artist's intention as possible, then Technics' latest earbuds are a fantastic option.

Why the Technics when they’re still more expensive than key rivals, including the five-star Bose Quiet Comfort Earbuds, which are currently selling for £129 and Sony WF-1000XM5, which are retailing for £179 on Amazon? There are two reasons.

First, because, having heard the earbuds when our audio and hi-fi team reviewed them earlier this year, for me, their sonic talents justify the added expense.

Though many earbuds this year have their charms, the Technics sonic profile is uniquely suited to my tastes, with me generally favouring a controlled, transparent performance that doesn’t favour any part of the frequency range too much.

And that’s exactly what the Technics deliver. Thanks to the use of a new 10mm “Magnetic Fluid Driver”, the earbuds offer a clear, spacious sound that gives every part of a track space to breathe.

Whether it was the soft groove of jazz legend Jaco Pastorius’ fretless bass during Tracy or the complex, intertwining guitar parts in The Cure’s epic Pictures of You, the Technics EAH-AZ100 delivered a fine performance that had me fully immersed in the music in a way that rivals that I’ve used this year couldn’t.

As our audio experts said in our review: “It’s the elevated performance that combines the Technics’ strengths of clarity, detail and spaciousness with the punch, presence and dynamic impact we were hoping for that clinches the deal.”

So while they may not be class leaders at ANC, or the cheapest flagship option right now, and yes, some rivals may offer a richer bass and more propulsive dynamics, I think they justify the added cost.

The second is that this is the first proper discount I’ve spotted on them. Since hearing the Technics, I’ve been watching their price like a hawk, waiting for them to drop.

And until now, outside of a very short sale during the start of the month, they’ve belligerently refused to budge from their launch price – as you can see in the below graph.

Which is why I’d suggest any music fan with similar sonic tastes consider getting the Technics EAH-AZ100 deal currently running.