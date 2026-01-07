Finally, Onkyo has teased a new AV receiver – but its rivals shouldn't be worried yet
Watch your back, Denon
To celebrate its grand 80th anniversary, Onkyo has already announced a whole range of new hi-fi products, including the Muse Y-40 and Y-50 streaming stereo amplifiers.
But there's home cinema news, too: the Japan-based brand has also teased a new generation of TX and RZ Series AV receivers at CES 2026, which it claims combine "cinematic immersion, musical fidelity, and seamless connectivity".
Onkyo are keeping fairly schtum on what we can expect from these new models, but it says they are "engineered for monstrous multi-channel and multi-room performance". They can also support up to 15-channel processing and have up to 11 channels of power.
The new AVRs include a thorough set-up procedure, courtesy of Dirac Live, which optimises the sound to suit your particular room layout and listening conditions. Also available is Dirac's Active Room Treatment, which uses multi-speaker processing to reduce room reflections in your listening space.
We don't know how much the new AVRs will set you back, and there's no word on the rest of the specifications, but it's great to see one of the sector's historically big players looking to make a return and challenge the dominance of Denon and Marantz in our best AV receiver guide.
There’s a bit of a catch, though – we won’t see the new models hit the market until 2027. Stay tuned for more news as we get it.
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
