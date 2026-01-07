Finally, Onkyo has teased a new AV receiver – but its rivals shouldn't be worried yet

News
By published

Watch your back, Denon

Two Onkyo AVR models on a white background.
(Image credit: Onkyo)

To celebrate its grand 80th anniversary, Onkyo has already announced a whole range of new hi-fi products, including the Muse Y-40 and Y-50 streaming stereo amplifiers.

But there's home cinema news, too: the Japan-based brand has also teased a new generation of TX and RZ Series AV receivers at CES 2026, which it claims combine "cinematic immersion, musical fidelity, and seamless connectivity".

There’s a bit of a catch, though – we won’t see the new models hit the market until 2027. Stay tuned for more news as we get it.

Robyn Quick
Robyn Quick

Robyn Quick is a Staff Writer for What Hi Fi?. After graduating from Cardiff University with a postgraduate degree in magazine journalism, they have worked for a variety of film and culture publications. In their spare time, Robyn can be found playing board games too competitively, going on cinema trips and learning muay thai.

