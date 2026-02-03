We have seen (and heard) plenty from Arcam’s Radia range of two-channel hi-fi electronics in recent months. At the same time, we have been patiently waiting for any morsel of news about a new home cinema amplifier.

That time has finally arrived. Arcam has just unveiled a trio of new AVRs and a processor/power amp pairing that, on paper at least, look the business.

The Radia AV range kicks off with the Arcam AVA15 (£2599 / € 2999 / $3000), which is being billed as a successor to the old AVR11, and is the most affordable option in Arcam’s new line-up.

The step-up AVA25 (£4499 / € 4999 / $5000) comes next, and the receiver range tops out with the AVA35 (£5999 / € 6999 / $7000). As you should expect, moving up the price points adds more to the mix in terms of features and performance.

All three AVRs boast the trademark design cues of Radia, so expect a deep black finish with yellow highlights, including a backlit halo around the volume dial.

Each model has a 6.5in glass-bonded full colour display, multiple HDMI 2.1a, (and 8K compatible) HDMI inputs and at least two HDMI outputs, one of which supports eARC.

You also get several analogue and digital inputs, streaming support for Spotify, hi-res for Tidal, Amazon, Qobuz, plus UPnP, digitally controlled analogue volume controls, and internal wi-fi and Bluetooth antennas.

There’s two-way Bluetooth, Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support and Dirac Live Bass Control and Active Room Treatment (ART)

Arcam AVA35 rear (Image credit: Arcam)

Stepping up from the AVA15 to the AVA25 adds a third HDMI output (including Zone 2 functionality), Auro-3D support and more channels of processing power (up from 12-ch to 16-ch).

Processing in the AVA15 and AVA25 is handled by an ESS Hyperstream IV DAC chipset.

Power switches from 9x100W of Class D amplification on the entry-level model to 9x100W of Class A amplification on the AVA25.

The AVA25 is deeper and heavier than the AVA15, and Arcam claims its sound quality isn’t a million miles away from the performance you get from its Award-winning A15+ stereo amplifier.

The jump up to AVA35 introduces the more advanced ESS Hyperstream IV DAC Pro, which the company already uses in its five-star SA45 streaming system. Power is once again rated at 9x100W, but this time it’s Class G amplification – this is the first time Arcam has used Class G for nine channels in one box.

You also get what Arcam calls ‘matrix channel assignment’. This new feature allows you to use any of the amplified channels for any channel you like. So, you could go into the menus and swap all the channels for use as height and rear channels if you wanted, so you could run another amplifier for the main channels.

Arcam AVA35 front (Image credit: Arcam)

Want a serious two-box home cinema solution? Arcam also has an option for you in the shape of the Radia AVP45 processor (£5299 / €5999 / $6000) and a matching Radia PA9 power amp (£3499 / €3999 / $5000).

The AVP45 boasts all the processing power and features of the AVA35 in a slightly shorter box, while the matching Radia PA9 power amplifier features the same Class G amplification as AVA35.

Last but by no means least, Arcam has even introduced a smaller, wall-mountable four-channel power amp called Radia PA4 (£899 / €999 / $1499). This could come in handy if you want to drive more than 9 channels and it boasts 4x50W of Class D amplification.

Arcam is also promising big improvements where the software is concerned, including its Radia app, with changes designed to make the amplifiers more intuitive for users and easier to install.

A new AVR range from Arcam is just what we’ve been waiting for, especially since it has produced some of the most musical AVRs we have tested over the years – even if they perhaps weren’t the most advanced in terms of features.

We are extremely excited to see how these new models perform in our test rooms when they go on sale in Q3 later this year.

