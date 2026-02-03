When Arcam’s Radia range of two-channel electronics launched back in 2024, it ushered in a bold new look for the brand and a level of stereo performance that generally blew us away.

In fact, Radia produced no fewer than four What Hi-Fi? Award-winners in 2025, which shows just how much of an impression it has made on our review team.

And now, hot on the heels of expanding Radia with a brand new line of home cinema amplifiers, Arcam has just announced a matching range of Radia speakers to complement its two-channel and multi-channel lines.

You won’t be surprised to hear that the six-strong line-up has been designed and tuned with Radia electronics, so if you’re looking to build a one-make system, this could be a great place to start.

And Arcam has gone one step further with these speakers: using certain Radia electronics (the SA35 and SA45 all-in-one streamers and its new AVRs), you can even access an ‘anechoic EQ’ (AEQ) which fine-tunes the output of compatible Arcam electronics to match your chosen pair of Radia speakers. It’s based on testing done in Arcam/Harman’s own anechoic chambers.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The line-up consists of two floorstanders (R45, R35) and two bookshelf models (R25, main image, R15), with a centre speaker (R35C) and subwoofer (R25B, above) adding extra flexibility should you want to build a surround-sound speaker package.

Each speaker uses design language from Arcam’s sister brand Revel, and leverages a lot of its acoustic technology. All the speakers feature dome tweeters with acoustic lens waveguides, for example – a trademark design feature.

The bass and mid/bass drivers all use an MCC (Micro Ceramic Composite) material, while the dedicated midrange drivers and tweeters are all coated in a DCC (Deep Ceramic Composite) material. It’s the first time the DCC material has been used on an aluminium dome tweeter, to give it greater rigidity.

The speakers are available only in a dark Black Walnut wood veneer, which includes yellow accents that match those of the Radia electronics.

Arcam says that the Radia speaker range will primarily be a UK/European product and not go on sale outside the territory.

Pricing and specifications are as follows:

R15 (£1699 / €2000 a pair)

Compact bookshelf speaker

5.25in/130mm MCC (Micro Ceramic Composite) mid/bass

1in/25mm DCC (Deep Ceramic Composite) dome aluminium tweeter

Advanced Acoustic Lens waveguide

x2 rear-mounted bass-reflex ports

Magnetic grille

Black Walnut finish

R25 (£2599 / €3000 a pair)

Bookshelf speaker

6.5in/165mm MCC (Micro Ceramic Composite) mid/bass driver

1in/25mm DCC dome aluminium tweeter

Advanced Acoustic Lens waveguide

x2 rear-mounted bass-reflex ports

Magnetic grille

Black Walnut finish

(Image credit: Arcam)

R35 (above, £3998 / €5000 a pair)

Floorstander

x3 5.25in/130mm MCC (Micro Ceramic Composite) woofers

x1 5.25in/130mm DCC midrange driver

1in/25mm DCC dome aluminium tweeter

Advanced Acoustic Lens

x2 rear-mounted bass-reflex ports

Magnetic grille

Black Walnut finish

R45 (£5998 / €7000 a pair)

Floorstander

x3 6.5in/165mm MCC (Micro Ceramic Composite) woofers

x1 6.5in/165mm DCC mid/bass driver

1in/25mm DCC dome aluminium tweeter

Advanced Acoustic Lens

x2 rear-mounted bass-reflex ports

Magnetic grille

Black Walnut finish

(Image credit: Arcam)

R35C (£1699 / €2000 each)

Centre-channel speaker

x2 5.25in/130mm MCC (Micro Ceramic Composite) mid/bass drivers

1in/25mm DCC dome aluminium tweeter

Advanced Acoustic Lens

x2 rear-mounted bass-reflex ports

Magnetic grille

Black Walnut finish

R25B subwoofer (£2599 / €3000)

10in/250mm coated fibre-composite woofer

750W total RMS power

Rear-mounted bass-reflex port

Black Walnut finish

