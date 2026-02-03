Arcam's new Radia loudspeaker range could be the perfect match for its Award-winning electronics

News
By published

Six-strong range includes a subwoofer and centre channel

Arcam Radia speakers
(Image credit: Arcam)

When Arcam’s Radia range of two-channel electronics launched back in 2024, it ushered in a bold new look for the brand and a level of stereo performance that generally blew us away.

In fact, Radia produced no fewer than four What Hi-Fi? Award-winners in 2025, which shows just how much of an impression it has made on our review team.

You won’t be surprised to hear that the six-strong line-up has been designed and tuned with Radia electronics, so if you’re looking to build a one-make system, this could be a great place to start.

Arcam Radia R25 speakers on a yellow background

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The line-up consists of two floorstanders (R45, R35) and two bookshelf models (R25, main image, R15), with a centre speaker (R35C) and subwoofer (R25B, above) adding extra flexibility should you want to build a surround-sound speaker package.

Each speaker uses design language from Arcam’s sister brand Revel, and leverages a lot of its acoustic technology. All the speakers feature dome tweeters with acoustic lens waveguides, for example – a trademark design feature.

The bass and mid/bass drivers all use an MCC (Micro Ceramic Composite) material, while the dedicated midrange drivers and tweeters are all coated in a DCC (Deep Ceramic Composite) material. It’s the first time the DCC material has been used on an aluminium dome tweeter, to give it greater rigidity.

The speakers are available only in a dark Black Walnut wood veneer, which includes yellow accents that match those of the Radia electronics.

Arcam says that the Radia speaker range will primarily be a UK/European product and not go on sale outside the territory.

Pricing and specifications are as follows:

R15 (£1699 / €2000 a pair)
Compact bookshelf speaker
5.25in/130mm MCC (Micro Ceramic Composite) mid/bass
1in/25mm DCC (Deep Ceramic Composite) dome aluminium tweeter
Advanced Acoustic Lens waveguide
x2 rear-mounted bass-reflex ports
Magnetic grille
Black Walnut finish

R25 (£2599 / €3000 a pair)
Bookshelf speaker
6.5in/165mm MCC (Micro Ceramic Composite) mid/bass driver
1in/25mm DCC dome aluminium tweeter
Advanced Acoustic Lens waveguide
x2 rear-mounted bass-reflex ports
Magnetic grille
Black Walnut finish

Arcam Radia R35 floorstanding speakers on a white background

(Image credit: Arcam)

R35 (above, £3998 / €5000 a pair)
Floorstander
x3 5.25in/130mm MCC (Micro Ceramic Composite) woofers
x1 5.25in/130mm DCC midrange driver
1in/25mm DCC dome aluminium tweeter
Advanced Acoustic Lens
x2 rear-mounted bass-reflex ports
Magnetic grille
Black Walnut finish

R45 (£5998 / €7000 a pair)
Floorstander
x3 6.5in/165mm MCC (Micro Ceramic Composite) woofers
x1 6.5in/165mm DCC mid/bass driver
1in/25mm DCC dome aluminium tweeter
Advanced Acoustic Lens
x2 rear-mounted bass-reflex ports
Magnetic grille
Black Walnut finish

Arcam Radia R35C centre speaker on a white background

(Image credit: Arcam)

R35C (£1699 / €2000 each)
Centre-channel speaker
x2 5.25in/130mm MCC (Micro Ceramic Composite) mid/bass drivers
1in/25mm DCC dome aluminium tweeter
Advanced Acoustic Lens
x2 rear-mounted bass-reflex ports
Magnetic grille
Black Walnut finish

R25B subwoofer (£2599 / €3000)
10in/250mm coated fibre-composite woofer
750W total RMS power
Rear-mounted bass-reflex port
Black Walnut finish

MORE:

Arcam’s Radia AV line of home cinema amplifiers promises serious movie magic

Our pick of the best bookshelf speakers you can buy

And the best floorstanding speakers for all budgets

Read our full Arcam A15+ review

Andy Madden
Andy Madden

Andy is Deputy Editor of What Hi-Fi? and a consumer electronics journalist with nearly 20 years of experience writing news, reviews and features. Over the years he's also contributed to a number of other outlets, including The Sunday Times, the BBC, Stuff, and BA High Life Magazine. Premium wireless earbuds are his passion but he's also keen on car tech and in-car audio systems and can often be found cruising the countryside testing the latest set-ups. In his spare time Andy is a keen golfer and gamer.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.