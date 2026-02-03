Arcam's new Radia loudspeaker range could be the perfect match for its Award-winning electronics
Six-strong range includes a subwoofer and centre channel
When Arcam’s Radia range of two-channel electronics launched back in 2024, it ushered in a bold new look for the brand and a level of stereo performance that generally blew us away.
In fact, Radia produced no fewer than four What Hi-Fi? Award-winners in 2025, which shows just how much of an impression it has made on our review team.
And now, hot on the heels of expanding Radia with a brand new line of home cinema amplifiers, Arcam has just announced a matching range of Radia speakers to complement its two-channel and multi-channel lines.
You won’t be surprised to hear that the six-strong line-up has been designed and tuned with Radia electronics, so if you’re looking to build a one-make system, this could be a great place to start.
And Arcam has gone one step further with these speakers: using certain Radia electronics (the SA35 and SA45 all-in-one streamers and its new AVRs), you can even access an ‘anechoic EQ’ (AEQ) which fine-tunes the output of compatible Arcam electronics to match your chosen pair of Radia speakers. It’s based on testing done in Arcam/Harman’s own anechoic chambers.
The line-up consists of two floorstanders (R45, R35) and two bookshelf models (R25, main image, R15), with a centre speaker (R35C) and subwoofer (R25B, above) adding extra flexibility should you want to build a surround-sound speaker package.
Each speaker uses design language from Arcam’s sister brand Revel, and leverages a lot of its acoustic technology. All the speakers feature dome tweeters with acoustic lens waveguides, for example – a trademark design feature.
The bass and mid/bass drivers all use an MCC (Micro Ceramic Composite) material, while the dedicated midrange drivers and tweeters are all coated in a DCC (Deep Ceramic Composite) material. It’s the first time the DCC material has been used on an aluminium dome tweeter, to give it greater rigidity.
The speakers are available only in a dark Black Walnut wood veneer, which includes yellow accents that match those of the Radia electronics.
Arcam says that the Radia speaker range will primarily be a UK/European product and not go on sale outside the territory.
Pricing and specifications are as follows:
R15 (£1699 / €2000 a pair)
Compact bookshelf speaker
5.25in/130mm MCC (Micro Ceramic Composite) mid/bass
1in/25mm DCC (Deep Ceramic Composite) dome aluminium tweeter
Advanced Acoustic Lens waveguide
x2 rear-mounted bass-reflex ports
Magnetic grille
Black Walnut finish
R25 (£2599 / €3000 a pair)
Bookshelf speaker
6.5in/165mm MCC (Micro Ceramic Composite) mid/bass driver
1in/25mm DCC dome aluminium tweeter
Advanced Acoustic Lens waveguide
x2 rear-mounted bass-reflex ports
Magnetic grille
Black Walnut finish
R35 (above, £3998 / €5000 a pair)
Floorstander
x3 5.25in/130mm MCC (Micro Ceramic Composite) woofers
x1 5.25in/130mm DCC midrange driver
1in/25mm DCC dome aluminium tweeter
Advanced Acoustic Lens
x2 rear-mounted bass-reflex ports
Magnetic grille
Black Walnut finish
R45 (£5998 / €7000 a pair)
Floorstander
x3 6.5in/165mm MCC (Micro Ceramic Composite) woofers
x1 6.5in/165mm DCC mid/bass driver
1in/25mm DCC dome aluminium tweeter
Advanced Acoustic Lens
x2 rear-mounted bass-reflex ports
Magnetic grille
Black Walnut finish
R35C (£1699 / €2000 each)
Centre-channel speaker
x2 5.25in/130mm MCC (Micro Ceramic Composite) mid/bass drivers
1in/25mm DCC dome aluminium tweeter
Advanced Acoustic Lens
x2 rear-mounted bass-reflex ports
Magnetic grille
Black Walnut finish
R25B subwoofer (£2599 / €3000)
10in/250mm coated fibre-composite woofer
750W total RMS power
Rear-mounted bass-reflex port
Black Walnut finish
