ProAc's small but premium standmount speakers aim to take performance to the next level

The Response DB1R will be unveiled at the Bristol Hi-Fi Show this weekend

ProAc Response DB1R speaker on stands
ProAc is launching a brand new premium standmount speaker, the Response DB1R, and is set to unveil the new model at the Bristol Hi-Fi Show 2026 this weekend.

The Response DB1R speaker builds on the compact Response DB1 that originally launched a decade ago, which was designed to deliver from a small speaker the kind of sound you'd normally hear from a larger model.

ProAc's director, Zoe Tyler-Mardle, commented: “The launch of the DB1R is the first step in developing our long-term plans while continuing to honour [founder] Stewart Tyler’s designs and the legacy he left behind. As a team, we want to take everything he taught us over the last 30 years and build upon it. Music is at the heart of our family and central to ProAc’s ‘perfectly natural’ sound – something we are fully committed to preserving.”

Kashfia Kabir
Kashfia Kabir
Hi-Fi and Audio Editor

Kashfia is the Hi-Fi and Audio Editor of What Hi-Fi? and first joined the brand 13 years ago. During her time in the consumer tech industry, she has reviewed hundreds of products (including speakers, amplifiers, turntables and headphones), been to countless trade shows across the world and fallen in love with hi-fi kit much bigger than her. In her spare time, Kash can be found tending to an ever-growing houseplant collection and shooing her cat away from spinning records.

