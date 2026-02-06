One of our favourite small floorstanders is getting a sequel at the Bristol Hi-Fi Show 2026

News
By published

Neat Acoustics Iota Alpha II

Neat Iota Alpha II small floorstander in living room
(Image credit: Neat Acoustics)

The annual Bristol Hi-Fi Show is steadily approaching us in a couple of weeks – starting on Friday 20th February – and we already know we'll be making a beeline to the Neat Acoustics room.

That's because Neat will be showing off the new Iota Alpha II small floorstanders, which are an updated version of the original Iota Alpha we tested back in 2017.

The Neat Iota Alpha II is set to cost £1995 for 'standard' finishes, while 'premium' finishes will cost more at £2395 per pair, and will be available to buy from April 2026.

MORE:

Read the Neat Iota II review

And the original Neat Iota Alpha review

Best floorstanding speakers 2026: budget to premium models tested by our experts

Kashfia Kabir
Kashfia Kabir
Hi-Fi and Audio Editor

Kashfia is the Hi-Fi and Audio Editor of What Hi-Fi? and first joined the brand 13 years ago. During her time in the consumer tech industry, she has reviewed hundreds of products (including speakers, amplifiers, turntables and headphones), been to countless trade shows across the world and fallen in love with hi-fi kit much bigger than her. In her spare time, Kash can be found tending to an ever-growing houseplant collection and shooing her cat away from spinning records.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.