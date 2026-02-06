The annual Bristol Hi-Fi Show is steadily approaching us in a couple of weeks – starting on Friday 20th February – and we already know we'll be making a beeline to the Neat Acoustics room.

That's because Neat will be showing off the new Iota Alpha II small floorstanders, which are an updated version of the original Iota Alpha we tested back in 2017.

The new Iota Alpha II is set to retain the same knee-high dimensions (about 45cm tall) and outer form, which consists of an upwards-angled baffle that houses the tweeter and mid/bass unit (which are essentially taken from the tiny Iota bookshelf speaker), while the rest of the box is dedicated to the lower frequencies, thanks to a downward-firing bass driver.

The updated model will feature the same EMIT ribbon tweeter, but will include a new mid/bass driver and a revised crossover, which Neat says will deliver "an even more astonishing performance from this miniature marvel."

We are big fans of Neat's quirky designs, which have a knack for delivering hugely entertaining, detailed and rhythmically exciting performances from smaller cabinets than is the norm. In our original Iota Alpha review, we said that while they would struggle to fill large rooms, their presentation "is wonderfully cohesive, the three drivers integrating seamlessly, and the sound is appealingly robust."

Let's hope the sequel retains all of the original's charms.

The Neat Iota Alpha II is set to cost £1995 for 'standard' finishes, while 'premium' finishes will cost more at £2395 per pair, and will be available to buy from April 2026.

We don't know yet what these full finish options are (it's usually black/white as standard, with wood as premium), but we will bring any new details once we see them in person at the Bristol Show in two weeks' time.

