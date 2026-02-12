Creek Audio launches first of three models in new speaker range making its debut at Bristol Hi-Fi Show

The Cymatics 6 promise “controlled extension and spatial precision”

British hi-fi brand Creek Audio has launched the Cymatics 6 standmount speakers, the first of three planned models for its new Cymatics speaker range.

Making their debut at the Bristol Hi-Fi Show 2026 next week, these two-way bookshelf speakers will be joined later in the year by the Cymatics 6 and 9 models, with the range sharing common design characteristics, according to Creek.

Creek Audio’s new standmount speakers measure 41 × 22.5 × 34cm (hwd) and the British manufacturer says the cabinet architecture, crossover topology, and driver integration have been optimised for performance and deliver “controlled extension and spatial precision”.

Creek Audio’s Cymatics 6 speakers will be available in a gloss black or eco-friendly wood finish, while their price is still TBC.

