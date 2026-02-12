British hi-fi brand Creek Audio has launched the Cymatics 6 standmount speakers, the first of three planned models for its new Cymatics speaker range.

Making their debut at the Bristol Hi-Fi Show 2026 next week, these two-way bookshelf speakers will be joined later in the year by the Cymatics 6 and 9 models, with the range sharing common design characteristics, according to Creek.

The single-wired Cymatics 6 are equipped with a 25mm aluminium-dome tweeter and a 17.1cm custom fibre mid/bass unit, with the two crossing over at a frequency of 2.6kHz. A rear-firing bass port is also on board for fine-tuning the lower frequencies.

Creek Audio’s new standmount speakers measure 41 × 22.5 × 34cm (hwd) and the British manufacturer says the cabinet architecture, crossover topology, and driver integration have been optimised for performance and deliver “controlled extension and spatial precision”.

While at the Bristol Hi-Fi Show, Creek will also showcase a new prototype integrated amplifier featuring its MOSFET Class A/B framework.

Creek Audio’s Cymatics 6 speakers will be available in a gloss black or eco-friendly wood finish, while their price is still TBC.

It will be interesting to see how they stack up against our current picks for the best bookshelf speakers.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

MORE:

Onkyo’s talented, versatile GX-30ARC are the new budget pick on our list of the best desktop speakers

Arendal's versatile speakers are designed to deliver a balanced performance no matter how or where you use them

One of our favourite small floorstanders is getting a sequel at the Bristol Hi-Fi Show 2026