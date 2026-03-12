Sonos has long been the multi-room king, but in recent years its position has become a little shaky. Not only is it under threat from cheaper alternatives like the Amazon Echo range, but also from similarly well-specified rivals like the Apple HomePod 2.

So when Sonos announced a new speaker that's exactly the same price as Apple's finest, our interest piqued.

Here we're comparing the Sonos Play with the Apple HomePod 2 to see how they compare from a specs standpoint. We'll update this article in full once we've reviewed the Play.

Article continues below

Sonos Play vs Apple HomePod 2: price

This one is a dead heat, in the UK and US at least. The Sonos Play costs £299 / $299 / AU$499, while the HomePod 2 is £299 / $299 / AU$479.

The HomePod 2 might have been around since 2023, but it hasn't seen much of a price reduction during its three-year lifetime. Apart from the occasional small discount during big sales events, it's held firm at its RRP. Sonos too isn't known for its big discounts, so expect to pay full whack for both speakers.

** Winner: Draw **

Sonos Play vs Apple HomePod 2: build & design

(Image credit: Sonos)

Despite some similarities, the Play and HomePod 2 are quite different propositions. The Play is a portable speaker with a rechargeable battery (which lasts for 24 hours), and is designed to be taken outside as well as serving as part of your home multi-room set-up. Whereas the HomePod 2 is very much a stay-at-home smart speaker.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Unsurprisingly, the Play is smaller and lighter than the HomePod 2, measuring 19.2 x 11.3 x 7.7cm and weighing 1.3kg (compared to the HomePod 2's 16.8 x 14.2 x 14.2cm and 2.3kg). Though it is worth noting that while the Play is more compact, it is a little taller than Apple's speaker.

The Play also has a removable utility loop, which hooks onto your finger for easy carrying. And for when you're at home, it comes with a wireless charging base to keep it juiced up (the HomePod 2 plugs into the mains with a removable cable if you want to use a longer one).

The Play is also more resistant to the elements, with a water- and dust-proof rating of IP67. The HomePod 2 has no official IP rating, and so should be kept away from water in any scenario (no bathroom listening for you).

The HomePod 2 has Apple's typically high build quality. It feels solid and well made, and looks pretty stylish in both its white and black guises (those are the same finishes as the Sonos Play).

Both speakers have a mesh grille, but on the HomePod this extends all the way around it in 360 degrees. The Play has a break at the back. We'll have to wait for our review to see how – or if – this impacts sound quality.

Both speakers have their controls on the top, but have very different control methods. The HomePod responds to tap sequences anywhere on its control surface – one tap to play/pause, a double tap to skip to the next track and so on. It's similar to the control method on a pair of earbuds. The Play's controls on the other hand are more traditional, with designated buttons that are textured to make them more tactile.

** Winner: Draw **

Sonos Play vs Apple HomePod 2: features

(Image credit: Future)

These are both smart speakers, so connectivity is the name of the game.

Typically for an Apple product, the HomePod connects seamlessly for Apple users, but much less so if you're out of the Cupertino ecosystem. It won't play music via Siri on Spotify, Tidal, Amazon Music or even BBC radio, for example – instead you have to play these services on your phone and send the music to the speaker via AirPlay 2. Which seems an unnecessary extra step.

The Sonos Play, by contrast, supports Spotify Connect and Tidal Connect for playing direct through the speaker, as well as Qobuz and many more through its app.

Both speakers support a maximum resolution of 24-bit/48kHz. But while both have Bluetooth, only the Play lets you play music from your phone using Bluetooth. The HomePod 2 uses Bluetooth only for the initial set-up and some communication functions.

You can also pair up to four Play or Sonos Move 2 speakers together while out and about to create a more impactful sound.

Inside the HomePod is a 4-inch high-excursion woofer and five horn-loaded tweeters. The Sonos Play has three class-H amplifiers, two angled tweeters and one midwoofer, along with passive radiators to allow deeper bass.

Both speakers adjust their sound output depending on their surroundings. Apple's tech is mighty impressive, but it's matched by Sonos's, which we've experienced on other speakers.

They both support spatial audio too, though the HomePod is limited to Apple Music and Dolby Atmos via an Apple TV 4K, while the Sonos Play supports both Apple Music and Amazon Music. The HomePod works great for Apple users, but for its greater versatility, this round goes to the Sonos.

** Winner: Sonos Play **

Sonos Play vs Apple HomePod 2: sound

(Image credit: Sonos)

In terms of sound, we'll have to wait and see what the Sonos Play can do. We're reviewing it as we speak, and will update this once our testing is complete. One thing to note: while it has the same configuration of amplifiers / tweeters / midwoofer as the Sonos Move 2, Sonos has confirmed that the components themselves are different. So don't expect an identical sound to the four-star Move 2.

The Play will have its work cut out to sound better than the HomePod 2. Apple's smart speaker is a multi-Award winner, and a lot of that is down to its sound quality.

In our HomePod 2 review, we found that the speaker gives Apple Music's Dolby Atmos version of The 1 by Taylor Swift plenty of clarity and warmth in the vocals. "Swift’s voice is at once airy and focused, and the breathy quality of the delivery is really nicely resolved," we wrote.

It does a fine job with the track's other elements, too. "There’s ample weight and texture to the bassline and a satisfying snap to the rhythmic clapping, with both drawing the ear just as much as they should, complementing the vocals but never overshadowing them."

There's not a hint of the usual sibilance and brightness that most speakers give SBTRKT’s Trials Of The Past, yet it still maintains the excitement levels. Its bass has more weight and presence than you would expect from a speaker this size.

True, the lowest of low frequencies on James Blake's Limit To Your Love do prompt a little wobble in the bass performance, but the HomePod still does well with such a challenging track. "This is no lump of detached bass, but rather a seamlessly integrated and dexterous bottom end, without which the track’s more energetic second half wouldn’t have nearly the impact that it does," we wrote.

The HomePod 2's boundless energy translates to all genres, and it always showcases the music, rather than the speaker itself. Which is exactly how it should be.

As we say, the Play has its work cut out. Check back soon to see how it fares.

** Winner: TBC **

Sonos Play vs Apple HomePod 2: early verdict

There are plenty of similarities between the two speakers, but plenty of differences also.

The HomePod is very much a home smart speaker, built for those already ensconced in – or willing to jump wholeheartedly into – the Apple ecosystem. Whereas the Sonos Play is platform agnostic, and with a portable design for taking with you to the park, the beach, or even just out to the garden.

The Play is by far the more versatile of the two, but which wins really comes down to the sound. We'll update this article once we've completed out review – stay tuned.

MORE:

Apple HomePod 2 vs Sonos Era 300: which is better?

Check out the best AirPlay speakers around

Which Sonos speaker should you buy? Find out here