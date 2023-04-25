IP ratings explained: how waterproof are your headphones?

When using the IPXX system, every audio product, be it a pair of wireless headphones or a portable speaker, will sport an IPXX rating. This is essentially a sequence of numbers and letters, starting always with IP and then ending with two interchangeable values. You’ll probably already be familiar with something like IP67, as many mainstream audio products currently tend to hover around this mark as a decent base standard.

There are also different rating systems that you should be aware of, such as the Nema system which classifies products into classes, groups and types, but we’re focusing on the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) IP ratings here. The IEC provides a standardised classification for tech products, providing a universal standard across the board.

The “IP” part, then, signifies that this product is using the IEC system of waterproofing classification. The following digit(s) then represents the level of protection for the product, starting with 0 as the lowest level and then six and eight as the highest ranks for solid and liquid entry respectively. An IP69 rating, then, would give the highest protection of dust proofing and a decent level of protection against liquids.