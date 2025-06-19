If you're UK-based, you'll have noticed that there are more mosquitoes around, the back of your neck has turned red and, inevitably, you're struggling to sleep at night, even with the window open. It can all mean only one thing: summer 2025 is officially here.

With temperatures rising and everyone feeling the urge to slack off, it would be wrong to expect you to sit at home tinkering with your turntable with the sun making its annual three-week appearance. You want to get out there and enjoy the weather, but you also want to make sure you're fully prepared to do so.

Sunscreen and a good hat and all well and good, but what about audio? From headphones to portable speakers, we've put together the best bargains under £100 so that you can have fun in the sun without ending up penniless.

Bluetooth speaker: JBL Flip 6

If you want to spend more to get more, the JBL Flip 7 is an excellent option. It's still a lot more costly, of course, clocking in at a healthy £130, hence we're recommending the sixth-generation unit if you're keen to grab a spicy summer bargain.

For packed festivals and outdoor rambling, we couldn't think of many better companions at this price. The Flip 6 is so well made that it will survive any punishment you throw at it, whether you're tossing it from mate to mate or exposing it to rain, dust or direct sunlight.

Battery life is solid, clocking in at 12 hours at a time, whereas JBL Partyboost means that, if you have a friend who also has a Flip 6, you can pair them together in stereo mode. The speakers, that is, not your friends.

You won't be disappointed by the resultant sound. The Flip 6 is a zippy, agile speaker that lives on the front foot, revealing plenty of textural detail and really getting to the heart of your tunes' musicality. As we said in our review, "There’s plenty of oomph and energy across the frequencies", as well as a "surprisingly snappy and full-bodied low end".

If you're heading to Glastonbury and need a break from the bands, the Flip 6 is a great pick.

Want to go smaller? The JBL Go 4 is £34 at Amazon (down from £40)

Need more info? Read our full JBL Go 4 review

Portable DAB radio: Majority Petersfield Go

Majority Petersfield Go (£32 at Amazon)

It isn't discounted at the moment, but in all honesty, how much cheaper could the Petersfield Go get before Majority was literally just giving it away for free? Around £30 is serious value for a dinky radio that, as you'll discover below, is capable of keeping you entertained on the move.

The Majority Petersfield Go is cheap as chips and, to continue the analogy, it's almost as tasty. £30 or so really isn't very much to pay for a portable DAB radio, especially one of such surprising quality.

When we say portable, we mean portable. The Petersfield Go is about the size of a pack of cards, but it's robust and durable enough that you shouldn't have to worry about it getting damaged when squirrelled away inside your festival backpack. A sturdy clip at the back for attaching it to your pocket or exterior surfaces is also a handy addition.

It really does sound pretty good, too. Through DAB/DAB+ and FM frequencies, the Majority's punchy sound makes for an entertaining listen, while its solid detail levels are more than capable of bringing out the character of human speech when you're tuned into, say, BBC Radio 4 or the football results.

You even get a pair of wired in-ears bundled in with the radio, but we would highly recommend upgrading to a better model, such as the SoundMagics (below).

A low-cost companion to take with you on your travels? Sounds good to us. Our review sums it up beautifully: "For those looking for a super cheap and basic but good, portable pocket DAB/FM radio for the summer, this little unit is worth checking out."

The gorgeous Roberts Revival Petite 2 is £95 at Amazon (down from £100)

Read our full Roberts Revival Petite 2 review

Over-ear headphones: Sony WH-CH720

What Hi-Fi? Award winner Sony WH-CH720N was £99 now £73 (save £26)

The Sony WH-CH720N wireless over-ears are 2024 What Hi-Fi? Award winners, making them rather easy to recommend. As a truly affordable pair of wireless cans, they still manage to deliver great noise-cancelling and a forceful, robust sound presentation, and with more than £25 off at Amazon, they represent supremely good value for money.

We struggle to think of a better pair of affordable wireless cans to take on your summer travels. The Austrian Audio Hi-X25BT are worth checking out thanks to their performance and foldability, but they don't offer noise cancelling. The Sony WH-C720N, on the other hand, do have ANC, and it's really rather good.

They're about as much wireless headphone as you could want, or hope for, for under £100. A 50-hour battery life is supremely impressive, as is the fact that a three-minute quick boost will give you around an hour of playback in a pinch.

With Bluetooth Multipoint, Sony's DSEE sound upscaling for enhancing compressed low-quality audio files, not to mention support for Sony 360 Reality Audio tracks and access to the excellent Sony Headphones app, you're positively spoiled by the CH720N.

Okay, we wish they folded away, but they're light and rugged enough to take anywhere without fearing lasting damage. Plus, the sound they produce is typically excellent, offering a blend of punch and precision that few rivals can match at this level.

Like so many Sony cans, the WH-CH720N just seem to have an inherent understanding of the music they play, no matter the genre, mood or artist, and you certainly won't be short-changed by the amount of bass they pump out.

60 hours of battery life plus superb sound and lots of features? You do the maths.

Go even cheaper with the five-star Sony WH-CH520 – now £33 at Amazon (down from £49)

Read our full Sony WH-CH520 review

Wired in-ears: SoundMagic E11C

Five stars SoundMagic E11C was £50 now £40 at Amazon (save £10)

The superb SoundMagic E11C wired headphones are a stunning, durable pair of budget performers that also come with an in-line remote and mic. At this price, we are scratching our heads trying to think of another pair of traditional wired in-ear headphones that come close.

If you want a USB-C connection to plug straight into your smartphone or portable music player, we'd direct you over to the SoundMagic E80D. For those who prefer a more traditional 3.5mm, it's the SoundMagic E11C all the way.

Budget wired in-ears don't come much better than the E11C. Your mates will be rocking cheap wireless earbuds, or maybe their beloved AirPods, but you'll be satisfied and smug knowing that the sound you're getting is, probably, a heck of a lot better thanks to the wonder of good old-fashioned wires.

The E11C really are that good. They're pristine, detailed and musical in-ears, revealing details and textures voraciously but never losing sight of the musicality or drama of your favourite tracks.

Some 'clean-sounding' headphones can soon become boring thanks to their removed, clinical nature, but that's not something we'd ever say of the E11C.

They're built to last, too, meaning you should be able to take them to festivals, parties or even running races (summer means Park Run season) and not fear them falling to pieces.

Be smart, go wired.

Check out the excellent SoundMagic E80D on Amazon , too

Or read our SoundMagic E80D review

Amazon Music Unlimited - 4 months free

Amazon Music Unlimited 4 months free (usually £12/mo)

While it usually costs £12 a month for non-Prime members and £11 a month if you're part of the Amazon family, this tasty deal grants you four, yes four, months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free. That's enough free playtime to last the entire summer and then some.

Amazon Music Unlimited is a very solid music streaming service, and very much a worthwhile alternative to the likes of Spotify, Tidal and Apple Music.

It's built for people already part of the Amazon fold, as you'll get it for £1 per month cheaper, but this discount doesn't discriminate between Prime and non-Prime members.

It's a really impressive platform in most regards, offering HD and Ultra HD content for accessing CD-quality and hi-res audio files, with over 70 million songs available in what is an admirably well-stocked back catalogue.

It all sounds good, even if you're not enjoying one of the highest-quality streams, with detail, bass and spaciousness evidenced across tune after tune. It will vary from track to track, naturally, but the general standard is appreciably high.

While the mobile app can be a tad buggy and the music discovery facilities could be better, it's very tough to complain if you're getting four months gratis.

Free music until October? Excellent.

