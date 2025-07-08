If there's one thing that everyone ends up buying during sales events such as Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday, it's a Bluetooth speaker. They are affordable (usually), attractive and, when such events come, usually enjoy stellar discounts as stock is shifted by the bucketload.

But which one should you pick? Don't worry, as during my considerable time at What Hi-Fi?, I have heard pretty much every Bluetooth speaker out there from the likes of JBL, B&O, Ultimate Ears, Sony and more. I've even tested quite a few along the way, too.

That means I know exactly which deals to recommend and which to avoid, and I have honed down the five best bargains so that you're not in the dark when it comes to Bluetooth brilliance. I've also thrown in a few bonus alternatives, because I'm nice like that.

JBL Go 4: cheap and very cheerful

Five stars JBL Go 4 was £45 now £34 at Amazon (save £11)

It's small, it's cute, and we like it very much. The soap-sized JBL Go 4 is a pocket-sized charmer, and by rectifying a few of the niggles from the third-gen model, the dinky four-quel offers a super-durable build, improved battery life (roughly seven hours) and a sound that goes well beyond what you'd expect for this size and price. If you're after a small treat this Prime Day, then go for the Go 4.

Lowest price on red finish

If your budget doesn't stretch far but you still want far superior sound to that which your phone's diddy little speakers provide, the JBL Go 4 should be your first port of call.

It may be small, but the sound it produces is far superior to anything you'll get from your iPhone, say – and small speakers tend to mean small prices. The amount of features it offers is striking for its size and price (an IP67 rating, solid battery life, even Auracast!), plus, it's lovingly made and outrageously cute, so you could always get a few and start a small family.

The style king: Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd gen)

If you're after a Bluetooth speaker deal and nothing but Bang & Olufsen will do, then it's time to be savvy and seek out the Beosound A1 (2nd Gen). Yes, the third-gen unit is here (and we rather like it), but the older model is still a five-star product with huge sonic and stylistic appeal.

Plus, it's got Alexa integration, something its successor dropped entirely, an IP67 certification, around 18 hours of playtime and, crucially, that alluring B&O cachet. If you don't want to follow the herd and get a JBL, this is the speaker to pick instead.

Senior Staff Writer Senior Staff Writer Top Tip Harry McKerrell There are a couple of things you should be doing in order to get the best Bluetooth speaker deal possible. One is looking at various colourway options, as prices often vary depending on which finish or style you choose. You should also note that time is money when it comes to deals, so older products will inevitably enjoy better discounts than newer ones. That can sometimes mean seeking out an older-generation product (the Charge 5 over the Charge 6, say) or simply waiting a few months for speakers to become more established and prices to drop more during sales events.

JBL Flip 7: An outstanding portable speaker

Five stars JBL Flip 7 was £130 now £115 at Amazon (save £15)

The JBL Flip 7 is the best speaker of its type at its particular price. Everything about it is easy to recommend, from the quality of its sound to its exceptionally tough build and the impressive number of tricks it can perform. A big step up from the sixth-gen model that's now on an unprecedented discount.

Lowest price on black finish



The JBL Flip 7 is such a safe bet that we're tempted to say we'll give you your money back if you don't like it. Note how we wrote 'tempted'. That's not a binding contractual agreement, ok?

It's a real crowd-pleaser, though. As good as the Flip 6 was, it's not a patch on the seventh-generation model's improved sound, build and versatility. An IP68 rating makes it one of the most dust and waterproof speakers you can get, while features such as Auracast, 16 hours of potential playtime and interchangeable carry accessories make it hard to resist.

Oh, and it sounds absolutely brilliant for the price.

JBL Charge 5: An all-time classic

What Hi-Fi? Awards winner JBL Charge 5 was £160 now £93 at Amazon (save £67)While there is a new Charge 6 out, it's not enjoying the biggest discount right now. In terms of sound-for-pound value, we think the older model is much better value thanks to its whopping drop of nearly 50 per cent.

The JBL Charge 5 is still a legendary speaker, and even if its time will come eventually, it's still here and still available. The JBL Charge 6 arrived and proved to be outstanding in almost every way, but the fifth-gen model remains an all-time classic. Seriously, it's one of the greatest Bluetooth speakers of all time.

Sound? Excellent. Build? Tough, rugged and made to last. Features? Up to 20 hours of listening time, Bluetooth 5.1, and JBL PartyBoost for audio sharing. Oh, and it will even charge your phone or portable device via USB-C.

Use your brain: get the Charge 5 at one of the lowest prices we've seen.

JBL Xtreme 4: The big boy

What Hi-Fi? Awards winner JBL Xtreme 4 was £330 now £249 at Amazon (save £81)

The JBL Xtreme 4 took all that we loved about the Xtreme 3 and built on it to great effect, resulting in a Bluetooth boombox that sounds brilliant with practically all types of music. This is pretty much level with the lowest price for the Xtreme 4 we have seen thus far, so you'll be getting the best price possible on a very fresh, up-to-date model.



The JBL Xtreme 4 took up the reins from the superb Xtreme 3 – and it took a good speaker and made it into a great one. The Award-winning Xtreme was our product of the year for 2024, dominating in every category that matters and establishing itself as the best Bluetooth speaker of its type at its premium price point.

The sound is spacious and commanding, but it's the whole package, from the impressive feature set to the durable build, that makes the fourth-gen titan such a masterstroke. There's Auracast too, as well as 24 hours of battery life and a lovely IP67 rating.

