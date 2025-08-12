Pure Audio's portable Bluetooth speaker has an ambient lighting system to jazz up your listening experience

Do you want your Bluetooth speaker to emit calming pulses of colourful lights while you enjoy your tunes (minus the gaudy appearance of a no-name Amazon brand)?

Pure Audio sure hopes so, because that’s exactly what it’s delivering in its latest portable Bluetooth speaker, the Classic Aura.

Offering an ambient light system within a compact, retro design, the Classic Aura aims to deliver a "full sensory experience" by pairing audio output with ten distinct lighting patterns designed to complement different listening scenarios and environments.

The lighting options include a Disco Beat mode which synchronises light pulses with music, while four dynamic effects – including Energetic Fire, Aurora Borealis, and Calm Ocean – create flowing light patterns. Five gradient modes – Sunset, Blossom, Lilac, Leaf, and Coral – provide softer illumination for a less ocular-assaulting experience.

(Image credit: Pure Audio)

As for the portable speaker's sound specifications, the Classic Aura is packing a powerful 40W output, with three equaliser presets available. You get Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity for streaming from mobile devices and an auxiliary input for wired connections.

Battery performance delivers up to 30 hours of playback time, while IPX2 waterproofing provides basic splash protection for outdoor use. You can also use the USB-C port to charge your smartphone.

The battery is replaceable too, adding a welcome dash of future-proofing to the design.

If you fancy an eyes-only experience, you can enjoy the light show without any music playback, too. The press release doesn’t explicitly state whether or not the lights can be turned off if users find them too distracting, but we’d be surprised if that wasn’t the case.

(Image credit: Pure Audio)

Design-wise, the Classic Aura offers multiple control buttons on the top of the unit and a carry handle. The speaker is available in three colourways – Coffee Brown with walnut accents, Cotton White paired with oak detailing, and a Black Oak model.

The Pure Classic Aura is available now for £120 directly from Pure, with wider UK retail availability expected shortly. There’s no word on US or Australian launches at the time of writing.

Naturally, a built-in lightshow won’t be enough to win over music fans, so it will be interesting to hear just how the Classic Aura fares in the sound department against the best Bluetooth speakers we've tested.

