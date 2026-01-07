Nuts! The world's smallest noise cancelling earbuds aren't much bigger than a peanut

The JLab JBuds Mini ANC cancel bulk along with noise

A black pair of JLabs JBuds Mini ANC wireless earbuds in their charging case on a white background.
(Image credit: JLab)

January is a time when most of us could do with losing a bit of bulk, and these wireless earbuds have certainly done that. The JLab JBuds Mini ANC claim to be the world's smallest wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation (ANC), and measure not much bigger than a peanut.

They're basically the JBuds Mini that launched a couple of years ago, but with added ANC.

Each earbud measures 19 x 21 x 14mm, and weighs just 2.2g – that's less than half the weight of an AirPods Pro 3 earbud.

They come in four colours: Graphite, Midnight Navy, Ruby Red and Blush Pink, and cost the same $40 (around £30 / AU$60) as the non-ANC model. Expect them to go on sale in March.

