Nuts! The world's smallest noise cancelling earbuds aren't much bigger than a peanut
The JLab JBuds Mini ANC cancel bulk along with noise
January is a time when most of us could do with losing a bit of bulk, and these wireless earbuds have certainly done that. The JLab JBuds Mini ANC claim to be the world's smallest wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation (ANC), and measure not much bigger than a peanut.
They're basically the JBuds Mini that launched a couple of years ago, but with added ANC.
Each earbud measures 19 x 21 x 14mm, and weighs just 2.2g – that's less than half the weight of an AirPods Pro 3 earbud.
For comparison, the earbuds are 30 per cent smaller than the JLab Go Pop+, and the charging case is 50 per cent smaller.
Despite their diminutive dimensions, you get over 24 hours of use from them with the charging case, and 6.5 hours from the earbuds before needing a charge.
They also have Bluetooth Multipoint for easy switching between paired devices, IP55 dust- and sweat-resistance, and a Be Aware mode (basically passthrough so you can hear your surroundings). They work with the JLab app for customising the ANC, equaliser and touch controls.
They come in four colours: Graphite, Midnight Navy, Ruby Red and Blush Pink, and cost the same $40 (around £30 / AU$60) as the non-ANC model. Expect them to go on sale in March.
