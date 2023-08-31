JLab's dinky buds may be the smallest true wireless pair we've ever seen

JLab launched its latest true wireless earbuds at IFA 2023, and they may just be the smallest in-ears we've ever seen. Designed specifically for those users with smaller-sized ears who struggle to find a secure fit, the new JBuds Mini are 30% smaller than JLab’s previous GO Air POP earbuds. They're so small, in fact, that the earbuds' charging case is titchy enough to fit on a standard keychain.

That also makes the JBuds Mini a potentially perfect choice for on-the-go users who want small, unobtrusive buds that can slip inside a pocket, bag or even onto a set of car keys. That tiny charging case measures 52mm × 35mm × 24mm and weighs just 18.5g, whereas each earbud weighs in at 3.3g.

The case is charged via a USB-C connector, with over 5.5 hours of playtime provided from the buds and 15 in the case for a total of 20 hours in total. The earbuds take around an hour and a half to charge from the case, whereas the case itself takes roughly two hours to get fully juiced.

(Image credit: JLab Mini)

Touch controls on the buds allow you to pause and resume audio, answer calls, activate "Be Aware" (the setting that lets outside noise pass through) or flick through the EQ presets. The Mini also utilises the JLab App which lets you further customise EQ settings and touch controls.

Bluetooth 5.3 is on board with the standard SBC codec, and there's support for Bluetooth Multipoint so you can connect to two devices simultaneously.

You'll also be treated to a choice of three different-sized pairs of gel ear tips in the search for a better fit, with the JBuds Mini available in five colours at launch: Mint, Sage, Pink, Aqua, and Black.

"The goal with the JBuds Mini was to drastically decrease size and weight without cutting any corners. We exceeded our goal of creating the smallest true wireless earbud on the market without sacrificing features or causing sticker shock with the price", commented JLab CEO Win Cramer.

The JLabs JBuds Mini are available to buy from 1st September for an equally small price tag of £39 / $39.

MORE:

IFA 2023: news, highlights and all the key launches from Europe's biggest tech show

These are the best cheap wireless earbuds you can buy

These are the best running headphones on the market